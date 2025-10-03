Brie Larson Strips Down to Busty Bikini During Luxurious Vacation to Mexico: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Brie Larson ditched superhero garb for a swimsuit. The Captain Marvel star, 36, bared her toned abs in a red and orange striped bikini in Mexico on Monday, September 29. Larson was all smiles as she knelt on an orange paddleboard in the middle of a lake.

Source: @brielarson/Instagram Brie Larson went paddleboarding on a lake.

She paired her skimpy bathing suit with a pair of brown sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat while lounging at Hotel Esencia. The actress provided several behind-the-scenes snapshots from her tropical vacation, whether seated at dinner, diving or admiring turtles. She completed her photo dump with a scenic snapshot of the sky and palm trees. "An unparalleled escape @hotelesencia," she captioned her post.

Brie Larson's 36th Birthday Festivities

Source: @brielarson/Instagram Brie Larson vacationed in Mexico.

On Thursday, October 2, Larson celebrated her birthday with her friends and glam team. She went makeup-free as she posed in front of a sunset, donned in a multi-colored, printed maxi dress from Spell. She rocked the same look inside her film trailer, which was adorned with banners and balloons. The blonde beauty rang in another year with a giant cheeseburger cake baked by her friend and "Party People" co-author Courtney McBroom. "🌄 + 🐕 + 🎶 + 🍔 = the recipe for a perfect birthday," Larson captioned her Instagram carousel. "Happy birthday sweet thing ❤️❤️🎂🎂🥳🥳," Naomi Watts wrote. "Happy birthday gorgeous!! ❤️❤️❤️," Shangela added.

Brie Larson's Cheeseburger Birthday Cake

Source: @brielarson/Instagram Brie Larson's friend made her an unexpected birthday cake.

McBroom gave a behind-the-scenes glance at the making of the cheeseburger cake on the "Party People" Instagram account. "Shh, I'm making Brie a giant cheeseburger cake for her birthday," she narrated. "I do not have a stand mixer, so I'm doing this by hand. Pray for me." The writer explained how she put turmeric in the dough to color it yellow before letting it rise for an hour. She zoomed in to video the next few steps: slicing the giant bread, adding salt and pepper to the patties, piling cheese on the meat and drizzling "lots of mustard" on the meal. "This is the best thing I've ever done!" she exclaimed as she unexpectedly contributed a layer of French fries to the burger. "Happy freaking birthday," McBroom concluded, then added a unicorn candle as the finishing touch.