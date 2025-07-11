Brie Larson Breaks Silence on Her Long-Awaited and Top Secret Role in 'The Bear'

Tensions among the characters are palpable in Season 4, with Natalie caught in a tumultuous divide between reaching out to Francie — whom she has nicknamed "Francine Bitchfuck Betrayer" — or severing ties altogether.

Their eventual reunion occurs at the wedding of Tiff (Gillian Jacobs) and Frank (Josh Hartnett) in the seventh episode, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.

"It was Abby's idea that we would both be wearing these headbands and cupcake dresses, going at it," Larson divulged in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

The colorful costumes are symbolic, reflecting the rich layers of their complicated friendship, which includes the tantalizing revelation that the two had once hooked up.