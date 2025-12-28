Brigitte Bardot Revealed How a 'Miracle' Saved Her Life After Multiple Suicide Attempts
Dec. 28 2025, Published 9:05 a.m. ET
Brigitte Bardot credited a "miracle" for her survival after multiple suicide attempts during her tumultuous life.
The 91-year-old French film icon, who died on December 28, revealed her struggles with mental health in the documentary Bardot, which chronicles her journey through fame and depression.
"I was taking my own life," Bardot shared in the film, according to The Sunday Times. "And I was saved by a miracle."
While she leaves the specifics of the miracle undisclosed, Bardot admitted that her battle with depression was an ongoing journey. "Every morning I wake up, and I am sad," she candidly revealed.
Bardot has previously discussed her struggles with suicidal thoughts and self-destructive behaviors in her 1998 autobiography, where she also addressed her history of alcohol abuse. "When you live such intense moments as I have done, there is always a bill to pay," she told The Guardian while promoting her book.
At her lowest point before retiring from acting in 1973, Bardot confessed to consuming two bottles of champagne and three bottles of wine daily. "You cannot escape the distress which follows great happiness," she added, reflecting on her suicide attempts.
Known as a s-- symbol in the '50s and '60s, Bardot catapulted to stardom through her roles in Roger Vadim’s And God Created Woman and Jean-Luc Godard’s Le Mépris. After stepping away from the spotlight, she transformed into a passionate animal rights activist, unapologetically voicing her controversial opinions, including criticism of the #MeToo movement in 2018.
Recently, Bardot's health came into question when French newspaper Var-Matin reported she underwent surgery due to a "serious illness" and received three weeks of hospitalization.
Bardot's office released a statement to the French news agency AFP, via Reuters, that Bardot's "minor surgery" had gone well and that she was resting at home.
She quickly dispelled rumors of her death on social media, stating, "I am doing well and I have no plan on taking my bow."
Since retiring, Bardot focuses on the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, a French foundation dedicated to animal protection created by the French actress in 1986.