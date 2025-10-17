Brigitte Bardot, 91, Hospitalized With 'Serious Illness' in France After Undergoing Surgery

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot has been hospitalized with a "serious illness" The 91-year-old actress, who lives in St.-Tropez, was rushed to a hospital in Toulon, France, where she's reportedly been receiving care for three weeks while recovering from surgery. According to local reports, doctors are monitoring Bardot's condition — which is allegedly not overly concerning at this time.

Brigitte Bardot Struggled to Breathe in 2023

Source: MEGA The 91-year-old actress lives in St.-Tropez.

Bardot is reportedly expected to be discharged and return home within the next few days but will remain under observation. The French movie star's hospitalization comes more than two years after first responders were called to her home in St.-Tropez to help Bardot as she experienced difficulty breathing. As OK! previously reported, emergency services initially had trouble finding Bardot's residence as they "got the wrong address." Bardot's husband, Bernard d'Ormale, was the one to confirm confusion from paramedics while speaking to a local news outlet. "It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing. [Her breathing] was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction," he revealed at the time.

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot is a famed s-- symbol from the 1950s and 60s.

Bardot received oxygen support from paramedics, who remained at her home to monitor her condition. D'Ormale believed his wife's health crisis had been caused by the South of France's brutal summer temperatures. "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts," her husband noted.

Brigitte Bardot Denied Reports About Her Health

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot denied reports about her health in 2023.

Just a few months prior, the well-known s-- symbol reportedly spent time in an intensive care unit after "serious respiratory failure." She allegedly suffered "cognitive disorders affecting oral expression and writing." Bardot herself claimed the report was false or dramatized, however, and hand wrote a letter shared to Twitter (now named X) insisting she was "doing very well." "The press made a scandal with a malaise that happened to me in January and of which we make a fuss today," The Legend of Frenchie King star declared, claiming she had not lost any cognitive abilities. Proving how bothered she was by the allegations surrounding her health, Bardot even sent the letter to then-president of France Emmanuel Macron.

Brigitte Bardot Retired at Age 39

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot retired early from acting at age 39.