Brigitte Bardot, 91, Hospitalized With 'Serious Illness' in France After Undergoing Surgery
Oct. 17 2025, Published 8:36 a.m. ET
Brigitte Bardot has been hospitalized with a "serious illness"
The 91-year-old actress, who lives in St.-Tropez, was rushed to a hospital in Toulon, France, where she's reportedly been receiving care for three weeks while recovering from surgery.
According to local reports, doctors are monitoring Bardot's condition — which is allegedly not overly concerning at this time.
Brigitte Bardot Struggled to Breathe in 2023
Bardot is reportedly expected to be discharged and return home within the next few days but will remain under observation.
The French movie star's hospitalization comes more than two years after first responders were called to her home in St.-Tropez to help Bardot as she experienced difficulty breathing.
As OK! previously reported, emergency services initially had trouble finding Bardot's residence as they "got the wrong address."
Bardot's husband, Bernard d'Ormale, was the one to confirm confusion from paramedics while speaking to a local news outlet.
"It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing. [Her breathing] was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness. Let's call it a moment of respiratory distraction," he revealed at the time.
Bardot received oxygen support from paramedics, who remained at her home to monitor her condition.
D'Ormale believed his wife's health crisis had been caused by the South of France's brutal summer temperatures.
"Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts," her husband noted.
- Brave Last Days: Brigitte Bardot, 88, Struggled to Breathe as Ambulance 'Got the Wrong' Address, Husband Reveals
- Oops! News Site Prematurely Publishes Queen Elizabeth & Clint Eastwood Obits
- Diane Keaton's Secret Dementia Battle Exposed: Source Says Actress Suffered From Disease for 'Years' Before Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brigitte Bardot Denied Reports About Her Health
Just a few months prior, the well-known s-- symbol reportedly spent time in an intensive care unit after "serious respiratory failure."
She allegedly suffered "cognitive disorders affecting oral expression and writing."
Bardot herself claimed the report was false or dramatized, however, and hand wrote a letter shared to Twitter (now named X) insisting she was "doing very well."
"The press made a scandal with a malaise that happened to me in January and of which we make a fuss today," The Legend of Frenchie King star declared, claiming she had not lost any cognitive abilities.
Proving how bothered she was by the allegations surrounding her health, Bardot even sent the letter to then-president of France Emmanuel Macron.
Brigitte Bardot Retired at Age 39
Bardot became a known name in French cinema — and around the world — in the 1960s and 60s.
Between acting, her sought-after style and her passion as an animal rights advocate, Bardot earned her spot as an international icon at a young age.
While she retired from the screen rather early, her name and influence remains strong, as she continues to draw public attention and concern whenever her health woes mount.
Bardot's final film was The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot in 1973. She was 39 at the time.