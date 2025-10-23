Brigitte Bardot, 91, Shuts Down Rumors She Died After Hospitalization: 'Which Idiot Started This Fake News?'

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot herself confirmed she's alive and well. After rampant rumors circulated about the 91-year-old actress' death, the famed French movie star took to social media to shut down claims she had passed. In a post shared to X on Wednesday, October 22, Bardot slammed online trolls who spread speculation about her death while giving fans an update after her recent hospitalization.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The famed French actress shut down rumors about her death.

"I don’t know which idiot started this fake news about my disappearance tonight, but know that I’m fine and I have no intention of bowing out. A word to the wise," Bardot declared in French. Rumors swirled about whether Bardot had died less than one week after French newspaper Var-Matin revealed the beloved actress was recovering at home in Saint-Tropez after being hospitalized for roughly three weeks. According to the European outlet, Bardot had surgery for a "serious illness" and was in a "worrying condition."

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot Doing 'Well' After Recent Surgery

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot allegedly spent three weeks in the hospital earlier in October.

A spokesperson for Bardot later told Reuters on Friday, October 17, that Bardot had a "minor surgery that went well," while expressing thanks to staff and surgeons at the Saint-Jean Private Hospital in Toulon on behalf of the And God Created Woman star. The Contempt actress' latest health hiccup occurred more than two years after she experienced respiratory problems in July 2023. At the time, emergency services responded to a call from Bardot's Saint-Tropez home as she struggled to breathe during a brutal heat wave.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brigitte Bardot Struggled to Breathe in 2023

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot had trouble breathing in 2023.

"It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing," her husband, Bernard d'Ormale, told the Var-Matin. "It was harder than usual, but she didn’t lose consciousness. Let’s call it a moment of respiratory distraction. The firefighters arrived, gave her oxygen to breathe, and stayed for a moment to watch her." Bardot's spouse said that while their home has air conditioning, it "was not very strong." "Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat," he explained. "It happens at 88; she must not make unnecessary efforts. Her pulse is fine, her heart too, and her blood pressure is good, but things remain fragile."

Source: MEGA Brigitte Bardot denied suffering 'cognitive disorders' in 2023.