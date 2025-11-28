or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bristol Palin
OK LogoNEWS

Bristol Palin Gives Raw Update on 'Crooked Face' Amid Scary Facial Paralysis Battle

Photo of Bristol Palin
Source: @bristolpalin/Instagram

Bristol Palin gave a rare update amid her frightening facial paralysis after revealing more than '70 percent' of her face had returned back to normal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 28 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin shared an update amid her frightening facial paralysis battle on Thanksgiving.

Palin, 35, included the update while sharing a festive video detailing her holiday outfit on Thursday, November 27, with her daughter Sailor Grace Meyer, 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin Shared Health Update

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bristol Palin shared an update about her facial paralysis journey.
Source: @bristolpalin/Instagram

Bristol Palin shared an update about her facial paralysis journey.

"Black skinnies, black long sleeve, same denim shirt I wear all the time, vintage Louis Vuitton," Palin listed off before adding, "and still a crooked face."

Bristol, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, first revealed she was suffering from paralysis on one side of her face in January.

Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin Revealed Facial Paralysis in January

Photo of Bristol Palin revealed her battle with facial paralysis in January.
Source: @bristolpalin/Instagram

Bristol Palin revealed her battle with facial paralysis in January.

"I woke up nine days ago with a little weird sensation in my face," Bristol said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories. "My mouth was pulling this way and it just felt, like, a little off. So I went and looked in the mirror—I’m like, ‘Wow, this is looking a little weird.'"

The Teen Mom OG star explained that the left side of her face went "numb" within hours of noticing her discomfort and eventually "couldn’t really blink" her left eye. She immediately went to see a doctor, who performed a CT scan and placed her on steroids.

MORE ON:
Bristol Palin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin Tried Different Treatments

Photo of Bristol Palin's condition was believed to be Bell's Palsy.
Source: @bristolpalin/Instagram

Bristol Palin's condition was believed to be Bell's Palsy.

"Nothing came back in all the results," Bristol continued. "They think it’s just a case of Bell’s Palsy, maybe brought on by stress or lack of sleep. I’m not really sure."

For the next six months, Bristol attempted several methods to improve her paralysis, including acupuncture, massage therapy, oxygen chamber treatment and red light therapy. She also altered her diet and stopped eating "most of the processed foods" she would typically consume.

In addition, she even traveled to her home state in Alaska to be given injections of "nerve blocks" to improve movement in her neck and face. She said afterward that the treatment caused "a lot less" pain.

Bristol Palin Shared Positive Update

Photo of Bristol Palin shared a positive update about her condition in July.
Source: @bristolpalin/Instagram

Bristol Palin shared a positive update about her condition in July.

In July, Bristol shared a positive update and revealed that her face was "probably 70 percent back to normal."

"I feel like I’m handling it well," she wrote. "I can’t look at pictures of myself [right now]."

The MTV alum also noted the condition "*could* be permanent, but I don't think it will be — it is slowly improving. My doctor thinks it will be another 3 months before I'm *hopefully* back to normal."

She explained it happened "completely out of the blue — no warning, wasn't sick, didn't get the [vaccine], no recent Botox... just paralyzed."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.