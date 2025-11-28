Bristol Palin Gives Raw Update on 'Crooked Face' Amid Scary Facial Paralysis Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin shared an update amid her frightening facial paralysis battle on Thanksgiving. Palin, 35, included the update while sharing a festive video detailing her holiday outfit on Thursday, November 27, with her daughter Sailor Grace Meyer, 9.

Bristol Palin Shared Health Update

"Black skinnies, black long sleeve, same denim shirt I wear all the time, vintage Louis Vuitton," Palin listed off before adding, "and still a crooked face." Bristol, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, first revealed she was suffering from paralysis on one side of her face in January.

Bristol Palin Revealed Facial Paralysis in January

"I woke up nine days ago with a little weird sensation in my face," Bristol said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories. "My mouth was pulling this way and it just felt, like, a little off. So I went and looked in the mirror—I’m like, ‘Wow, this is looking a little weird.'" The Teen Mom OG star explained that the left side of her face went "numb" within hours of noticing her discomfort and eventually "couldn’t really blink" her left eye. She immediately went to see a doctor, who performed a CT scan and placed her on steroids.

Bristol Palin Tried Different Treatments

"Nothing came back in all the results," Bristol continued. "They think it’s just a case of Bell’s Palsy, maybe brought on by stress or lack of sleep. I’m not really sure." For the next six months, Bristol attempted several methods to improve her paralysis, including acupuncture, massage therapy, oxygen chamber treatment and red light therapy. She also altered her diet and stopped eating "most of the processed foods" she would typically consume. In addition, she even traveled to her home state in Alaska to be given injections of "nerve blocks" to improve movement in her neck and face. She said afterward that the treatment caused "a lot less" pain.

Bristol Palin Shared Positive Update

