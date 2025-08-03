or
Bristol Palin Reveals Her Face Is 'Slowly Getting Better' Amid Scary Facial Paralysis Condition

Source: @bsmp2/Instagram

Bristol Palin's condition is finally improving!

Aug. 3 2025, Published 2:48 p.m. ET

Bristol Palin, daughter of politician Sarah Palin, suffered from unprompted facial paralysis in January, leading her to lose mobility in part of her face.

After months of treatment and working with doctors to narrow down why her face became paralyzed, the mother-of-three said that her “face is slowly getting better.”

Bristol Palin Suffers From Facial Paralysis for '194' Days

photo of Bristol Palin said her facial paralysis is 'slowly getting better'
Source: @bsmp2/Instagram

Bristol Palin said her facial paralysis is 'slowly getting better.'

The 34-year-old shared the promising update about her condition via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 2. She noted how it had been “194” days since she came down with the condition.

Although she wasn’t able to look at photos of herself during the height of her facial paralysis, Bristol has advocated for herself with her many followers online, sharing insight and footage for others who may experience the same symptoms.

'Can't Move the Left Side of My Face'

photo of The 34-year-old woke up in January with the mystery condition
Source: @bsmp2/Instagram

The 34-year-old woke up in January with the condition.

In February, three weeks after she woke up with part of her face paralyzed, the politician’s daughter referred to the state of her condition as “absolutely insane,” adding, “Can’t move the left side of my face at all. It’s really hard to blink. I can’t blow out a candle. My sisters make so much fun of me because I look crazy.”

For six months, Bristol has used several methods to improve her paralysis, including acupuncture, massage therapy, oxygen chamber treatment and red light therapy. She also altered her diet and stopped eating “most of the processed foods” she would typically consume.

She even traveled to her home state in Alaska to be given injections of “nerve blocks” to improve movement in her neck and face. She said afterward that the treatment caused “a lot less” pain.

Bristol Palin

'The Entire Left Side of My Face Was Numb'

photo of The politician's daughter said she knew something was wrong when her face was 'pulling' to one side
Source: @bsmp2/Instagram

The politician's daughter said she knew something was wrong when her face was 'pulling' to one side.

When she first opened up about the condition, she said she knew something was wrong when her face felt like it was “pulling” to one side.

“I woke up nine days ago with a little weird sensation in my face. My mouth was pulling this way,” she said. “It just felt, like, a little off. So I went and looked in the mirror and was like, ‘Wow. This is looking a little weird.’”

“Within a couple hours the entire left side of my face was numb and just paralyzed,” she shared. “I couldn’t really blink my eye, definitely had no movement on this side of my face. So crazy.”

Bristol Palin Announces Her Sobriety

photo of Bristol Palin announced she was sober from alcohol in March
Source: @bsmp2/Instagram

Bristol Palin announced she was sober from alcohol in March.

While battling her health scare, Bristol revealed her decision to get sober. “365 days without alcohol,” she shared on Instagram in March. “Which sounds dramatic typing this out because I have never been a big ‘drinker’ — but this year of having a completely sober mind has allowed me to reevaluate a lot. I don’t want to alter the state of my mind, and don’t want to ‘take the edge off’ of anything, 10/10 recommend.”

