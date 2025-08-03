Bristol Palin Reveals Her Face Is 'Slowly Getting Better' Amid Scary Facial Paralysis Condition

Article continues below advertisement

Bristol Palin, daughter of politician Sarah Palin, suffered from unprompted facial paralysis in January, leading her to lose mobility in part of her face. After months of treatment and working with doctors to narrow down why her face became paralyzed, the mother-of-three said that her “face is slowly getting better.”

Bristol Palin Suffers From Facial Paralysis for '194' Days

Source: @bsmp2/Instagram Bristol Palin said her facial paralysis is 'slowly getting better.'

The 34-year-old shared the promising update about her condition via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 2. She noted how it had been “194” days since she came down with the condition. Although she wasn’t able to look at photos of herself during the height of her facial paralysis, Bristol has advocated for herself with her many followers online, sharing insight and footage for others who may experience the same symptoms.

'Can't Move the Left Side of My Face'

Source: @bsmp2/Instagram The 34-year-old woke up in January with the condition.

In February, three weeks after she woke up with part of her face paralyzed, the politician’s daughter referred to the state of her condition as “absolutely insane,” adding, “Can’t move the left side of my face at all. It’s really hard to blink. I can’t blow out a candle. My sisters make so much fun of me because I look crazy.” For six months, Bristol has used several methods to improve her paralysis, including acupuncture, massage therapy, oxygen chamber treatment and red light therapy. She also altered her diet and stopped eating “most of the processed foods” she would typically consume. She even traveled to her home state in Alaska to be given injections of “nerve blocks” to improve movement in her neck and face. She said afterward that the treatment caused “a lot less” pain.

'The Entire Left Side of My Face Was Numb'

Source: @bsmp2/Instagram The politician's daughter said she knew something was wrong when her face was 'pulling' to one side.

When she first opened up about the condition, she said she knew something was wrong when her face felt like it was “pulling” to one side. “I woke up nine days ago with a little weird sensation in my face. My mouth was pulling this way,” she said. “It just felt, like, a little off. So I went and looked in the mirror and was like, ‘Wow. This is looking a little weird.’” “Within a couple hours the entire left side of my face was numb and just paralyzed,” she shared. “I couldn’t really blink my eye, definitely had no movement on this side of my face. So crazy.”

Bristol Palin Announces Her Sobriety

Source: @bsmp2/Instagram Bristol Palin announced she was sober from alcohol in March.