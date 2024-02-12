OK Magazine
What's the Line of Succession to the British Throne? The First 25 Royals Revealed

british thrones line of succession
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 12 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Prince William

prince william
Source: MEGA

King Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, is the monarch’s immediate heir and first in line to the British throne.

Prince George

prince george
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s firstborn, Prince George, stands second in the British line of succession behind his father.

Princess Charlotte

princess charlotte
Source: MEGA

Princess Charlotte, born May 2, 2015, is third in the line of succession. The only daughter of Prince William and Kate made history as the first British princess to rank above a brother in the British throne’s line of succession due to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which removes the first male-preference law in listing the heirs.

Prince Louis

prince louis
Source: MEGA

Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate’s third and youngest child, is currently fourth in line to the throne.

Prince Harry

prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is still one of the heirs to the throne despite giving up his senior royal position. He is currently fifth in the line of succession.

Prince Archie

prince archie
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn, Prince Archie, is sixth in the British throne’s line of succession.

Princess Lilibet

princess lilibet
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, was added to the line of succession on July 26, 2021. She is currently in seventh place.

Prince Andrew

prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s embattled son, Prince Andrew, is eighth in the line of succession.

Princess Beatrice

princess beatrice
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is ninth in line to the British throne.

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

snapinstaappn
Source: @edomapellimozzi/Instagram

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, is the tenth in line to the throne. She was born in September 2021.

Princess Eugenie

princess eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Fergie’s second daughter, is eleventh in line to the throne.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

snapinstaappn
Source: @princesseugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, is twelfth in line.

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank

snapinstaappn
Source: @princesseugenie/Instagram
Eugenie and Jack's second child is thirteenth in line.

Prince Edward

prince edward
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son, is now fourteenth in the line of succession.

James, Earl of Wessex

james earl of wessex
Source: MEGA

Prince Edward’s son, James, Earl of Wessex, is fifteenth in line to the British throne.

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

lady louise mountbatten windsor
Source: MEGA

King Charles’ youngest niece and Prince Edward’s daughter, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, is sixteenth in the line of succession.

Princess Anne

princess anne
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne is seventeenth in the line to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s only daughter was pushed further down the line of succession due to the initial absolute primogeniture rule the royals followed.

Peter Phillips

peter phillips
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, is eighteenth in the line of succession.

Savannah Phillips

savannah phillips
Source: MEGA

Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughter Savannah Phillips is currently nineteenth in line to the throne.

Isla Phillips

isla phillips
Source: MEGA

Isla Phillips, Peter and Autumn’s second daughter, is the twentieth royal member in line to the throne.

Zara Tindall

zara tindall
Source: MEGA

Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, is currently twenty-first in line to the throne.

Mia Tindall

mia tindall
Source: MEGA

Mia Tindall, Zara’s elder daughter with her husband, Mike Tindall, holds the twenty-second spot in the line of succession.

Lena Tindall

lena tindall
Source: MEGA

Mia’s sibling, Lena Tindall, follows her on the list at twenty-third place.

Lucas Tindall

lucas tindall
Source: MEGA

The youngest of Zara’s kids, Lucas Tindall, stands twenty-fourth in the line of succession.

David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon

david armstrong jones nd earl of snowdon
Source: MEGA

David Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret’s only son with Anthony Armstrong-Jones, is currently twenty-fifth in line to the British throne.

