What's the Line of Succession to the British Throne? The First 25 Royals Revealed
Prince William
King Charles’ eldest son, Prince William, is the monarch’s immediate heir and first in line to the British throne.
Prince George
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s firstborn, Prince George, stands second in the British line of succession behind his father.
Princess Charlotte
Princess Charlotte, born May 2, 2015, is third in the line of succession. The only daughter of Prince William and Kate made history as the first British princess to rank above a brother in the British throne’s line of succession due to the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which removes the first male-preference law in listing the heirs.
Prince Louis
Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate’s third and youngest child, is currently fourth in line to the throne.
Prince Harry
Prince Harry is still one of the heirs to the throne despite giving up his senior royal position. He is currently fifth in the line of succession.
Prince Archie
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s firstborn, Prince Archie, is sixth in the British throne’s line of succession.
Princess Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter, Princess Lilibet, was added to the line of succession on July 26, 2021. She is currently in seventh place.
Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s embattled son, Prince Andrew, is eighth in the line of succession.
Princess Beatrice
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, is ninth in line to the British throne.
Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, is the tenth in line to the throne. She was born in September 2021.
Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and Fergie’s second daughter, is eleventh in line to the throne.
August Philip Hawke Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, is twelfth in line.
Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank
Eugenie and Jack's second child is thirteenth in line.
Prince Edward
Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son, is now fourteenth in the line of succession.
James, Earl of Wessex
Prince Edward’s son, James, Earl of Wessex, is fifteenth in line to the British throne.
Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
King Charles’ youngest niece and Prince Edward’s daughter, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, is sixteenth in the line of succession.
Princess Anne
Princess Anne is seventeenth in the line to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s only daughter was pushed further down the line of succession due to the initial absolute primogeniture rule the royals followed.
Peter Phillips
Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, is eighteenth in the line of succession.
Savannah Phillips
Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughter Savannah Phillips is currently nineteenth in line to the throne.
Isla Phillips
Isla Phillips, Peter and Autumn’s second daughter, is the twentieth royal member in line to the throne.
Zara Tindall
Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, is currently twenty-first in line to the throne.
Mia Tindall
Mia Tindall, Zara’s elder daughter with her husband, Mike Tindall, holds the twenty-second spot in the line of succession.
Lena Tindall
Mia’s sibling, Lena Tindall, follows her on the list at twenty-third place.
Lucas Tindall
The youngest of Zara’s kids, Lucas Tindall, stands twenty-fourth in the line of succession.
David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon
David Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret’s only son with Anthony Armstrong-Jones, is currently twenty-fifth in line to the British throne.