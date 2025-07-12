Britney Spears Accused of Not 'Taking Her Meds' During Bizarre Plane Incident, Officer Alleges as Footage Goes Viral

New body cam footage from an officer at the scene of Britney Spears’ most recent scandal has emerged. The pop star had just landed at LAX on a private jet when the footage of a Customs and Border Protection officer was recorded saying Spears didn’t take her medication.

“We get her all the time,” he said. “Today, she obviously didn’t take her meds. She’s being very compliant; she’s very nice, so to me right now, it’s all good.”