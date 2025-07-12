Britney Spears Accused of Not 'Taking Her Meds' During Bizarre Plane Incident, Officer Alleges as Footage Goes Viral
New body cam footage from an officer at the scene of Britney Spears’ most recent scandal has emerged. The pop star had just landed at LAX on a private jet when the footage of a Customs and Border Protection officer was recorded saying Spears didn’t take her medication.
“We get her all the time,” he said. “Today, she obviously didn’t take her meds. She’s being very compliant; she’s very nice, so to me right now, it’s all good.”
Britney Spears Lights Cigarette on Private Jet
The incident occurred in May after the “…Baby One More Time” singer traveled from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to Los Angeles.
During her flight, Spears attempted to light a cigarette mid-air. When attendants on board asked her to dispose of the cigarette and stop smoking, she reportedly acted in a “difficult” manner but ultimately put it out.
Britney Spears Blames 'Vodka' for Plane Incident
After news of the controversial flight went viral, the 43-year-old issued an apology for her behavior, saying it was her “first time drinking vodka.”
“Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on [the] outside of [the] seat,” she captioned an Instagram image of herself drinking on the jet.
“I swear I felt so SMART!!!” Spears added, referring to how the buzz made her feel. “I was like wow what the heck is in there.”
Flight Attendants 'Acted So Weird'
The “Toxic” artist explained how her “friend” put the cigarette “in my mouth and lit it up for me,” adding how she was happily surprised smoking was allowed on board.
Spears continued by saying she was sorry to “anyone I offended.” She added how being met by customs after exiting the plane seemed unnecessary, noting that they didn’t have to “embarrass” her like that.
The “Gimme More” singer also felt the flight attendants treated her unfairly, saying they “acted so weird” toward her and “invaded” her space.
Britney Spears' Conservatorship
Spears’ mental health has long been a recurring topic after she iconically shaved her head in 2007. However, her conservatorship, which was instated in 2008 after her family feared for her well-being, officially ended in 2021, leaving the famous entertainer to dictate her medications for the first time in 13 years.
Not only did her former conservatorship control the prescriptions she took and when she had to take them, but it also prohibited her from getting married and having another baby.
At a time when her family ruled her too mentally unfit to care for herself, she was forced to go on tour. Spears even had to fork up most of her earnings, leaving her unable to manage what she had worked hard for since she was 17 years old.