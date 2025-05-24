Britney Spears Apologizes After Flight Attendant Got Her in Trouble for Smoking a Cigarette on Plane: 'She Didn't Like Me'
Britney Spears was caught smoking a cigarette while onboard a private JSX jet from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to LAX on Friday, May 23, leading to authorities stopping her at the gate before she exited the airport.
Witnesses reported that the pop star was “difficult” as flight attendants asked her to put the cigarette out — but Spears told a different story on Instagram, where she claimed it was the flight attendants who mistreated her.
Britney Spears Makes Shocking Confession About Vodka
“Me yesterday!!! It’s actually incredibly funny!!! Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat,” she captioned a video of herself drinking a beer on the plane.
“Confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART!!! I was like wow what the heck is in there,” the singer questioned.
“I felt so clear and smart!!! And said I want a cigarette so bad,” she said. “My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE!!!”
Britney Spears Apologizes to Flight Attendants
The “Toxic” artist continued her lengthy message with an apology to those she disrespected during her flight, saying she was shocked that authorities were called because she felt she handled it properly with the flight attendants.
“I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I’m way at the back of plane anyways!!! I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special!!! I’ve never been to an international airport,” Spears wrote.
Britney Spears Says Flight Attendants Acted 'Weird' Toward Her
“Am I famous or something??? The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette!!! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane,” the entertainer claimed.
“Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn’t let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up,” Spears continued. “She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird!!!”
“I didn’t like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space,” she noted before concluding her post by asking fans if they liked her “flower choker.”
Britney Spears Talks About Making New Music
Though Spears has control over her choices and lifestyle after being in a conservatorship from 2008-2021, some fans wonder if she’ll ever go back to the pop star she was before her entire life was turned upside down.
While she appears to be enjoying a life of leisure now that she’s “free,” an alleged leaked voicemail of hers from May revealed that the star is considering making new music — however, she made it clear that a tour is off the table by saying, “And don’t even get me started on a tour!”