NEWS Britney Spears Apologizes After Flight Attendant Got Her in Trouble for Smoking a Cigarette on Plane: 'She Didn't Like Me' Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The songstress was surprised when authorities met her in the airport after the incident.

Britney Spears Makes Shocking Confession About Vodka

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears said she drank vodka for the first time on the private jet.

“Me yesterday!!! It’s actually incredibly funny!!! Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on outside of seat,” she captioned a video of herself drinking a beer on the plane. “Confession it was my first time drinking VODKA!!! I swear I felt so SMART!!! I was like wow what the heck is in there,” the singer questioned. “I felt so clear and smart!!! And said I want a cigarette so bad,” she said. “My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE!!!”

Britney Spears Apologizes to Flight Attendants

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The entertainer said she was sorry to anyone she 'offended.'

The “Toxic” artist continued her lengthy message with an apology to those she disrespected during her flight, saying she was shocked that authorities were called because she felt she handled it properly with the flight attendants. “I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I’m way at the back of plane anyways!!! I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special!!! I’ve never been to an international airport,” Spears wrote.

Britney Spears Says Flight Attendants Acted 'Weird' Toward Her

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer said the flight attendants acted 'weird' with her.

“Am I famous or something??? The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette!!! And embarrass me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane,” the entertainer claimed. “Nobody was on the plane for first 20 minutes and she wouldn’t let me get out of my seat I wanted to stand up,” Spears continued. “She acted so weird about making sure I sat down and it was weird!!!” “I didn’t like the way she put the seatbelt on me and invaded my space,” she noted before concluding her post by asking fans if they liked her “flower choker.”

Britney Spears Talks About Making New Music

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears talked about making new music in a leaked voicemail from May.