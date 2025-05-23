'Difficult' Britney Spears Caught Smoking Cigarette on Plane to L.A., Met by Authorities After Flight
Britney Spears was reportedly caught lighting a cigarette and smoking it as she was mid-flight on a JSX airplane, used for semi-private charter services.
The pop star was traveling with her security team from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to LAX when Customs was alerted of her misconduct.
When flight attendants realized she had a lit cigarette on board, they immediately asked her to put it out — which she did.
Britney Spears Was 'Difficult' When Caught With Cigarette
Bystanders on the plane told a news outlet that Spears was drinking when she began to smoke, adding the singer was “difficult” during the incident.
After the aircraft landed, the entertainer was met by authorities. She was ultimately allowed to go free without an arrest, only receiving a warning.
After news of her drinking and nicotine use on the private jet went viral, fans of Spears took to Reddit to defend the pop icon, who is no longer under her dad's allegedly abusive conservatorship.
Britney Spears Fans Come to Her Defense
“Leave her the f--- alone. People literally drove this woman into a nervous breakdown and laughed every step of the way,” commented one.
“I legitimately thought that a private plane would allow you to smoke on it lmao or at least vape. If someone had offered me a cigarette on a private plane, I’d do the same s---,” wrote another.
“The worst thing is after all the efforts to remove any protections she had, now all people can do is watch her fall apart in plain sight,” noted a third.
Britney Spears Wants to 'Ease' Justin Bieber's Pain
Like Spears, many other celebrities in Hollywood have struggled with being desired in the public eye. Recently, a source close to the “Toxic” singer dished to a news outlet about how Spears empathizes with Justin Bieber, who has been known to battle with frequent ups and downs.
“Britney is the most compassionate person you could ever meet, and she just wants to do anything she can to help ease Justin’s pain,” the insider said.
“She is very clear that she doesn't want to do this for any sort of publicity, so she’s keeping this all very private,” the source revealed. “But her hope is that she can somehow offer him some solace and support. She is praying for him and ready to help.”
The source noted the mom-of-two “understands more than anyone how the world and the pressures of fame and the industry can tear something good apart.”
“She still remembers the first time she met Justin when he was just a young teenager,” they added. “And as a mom of boys herself, she can’t help but feel maternal towards him.”