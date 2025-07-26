Britney Spears' British Accent Is Back as Singer Rants About Making Pies in Odd Video
Britney Spears, 43, is back at it with her British accent in a new Instagram video from Friday, July 25, where she ranted about making an apple pie.
“Hi Becky,” the pop star said as the peculiar clip started. “I do look like I’m going to go make a pie, don’t I?”
“Alright, so we’re going to make a pie,” Spears continued. “I would make apple pie. But I would first want to do cheesecake.”
Britney Spears Sips From Champagne Bottle
The entertainer, who donned a long colonial-inspired nightgown with a white collar, then began to sing lyrics from several different songs, seemingly forgetting all about her pie-making plans.
As the video went on, Spears rocked one of her infamous flat-brimmed hats as she sipped directly from a bottle of champagne.
Fans Theorize About Britney Spears' British Accent
Spears’ British accent has been around for many years, dating as far back as her early days with the paparazzi. Fans of the pop icon even started a Reddit thread to express their theories as to why she uses the accent.
Some suggested it is a “trauma response” or used by someone in a “mental health crisis,” while others claimed she was “just having fun” because she simply “likes it.”
Britney Spears' British Accent
In September 2024, the “Toxic” singer spoke in her British accent as she revealed that her fireplace had blown up in her face after she tried to light it herself. In the now-deleted video, Spears said she’d be using her accent to tell the story because she was “bored.”
In April, Spears’ British accent reappeared when she shared a video of herself talking about how she “really” wanted her “nails back” after biting them down to the tip of her finger. During her rant, fueled by being “bored,” the artist slipped in and out of her eccentric tone of voice.
Britney Spears Reveals What Inspired Her British Accent
Spears has a significant reason for using the British accent, though. In her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, the acclaimed singer explained how her ancestors were from London, England — leading her to be influenced by her family history.
“According to my mother, my grandmother Lilian “Lily” Portell was from an elegant, sophisticated family in London,” Spears wrote in her memoir. “She had an exotic air about her that everyone commented on; her mother was British, and her father was from the Mediterranean island of Malta.”
“All I knew was that my grandmother was beautiful, and I loved copying her British accent,” Spears added. “Talking in a British accent has always made me happy because it makes me think of her, my fashionable grandmother. I wanted to have manners and a lilting voice just like hers.”