Britney Spears' British Accent Is Back as Singer Rants About Making Pies in Odd Video

Britney Spears, 43, is back at it with her British accent in a new Instagram video from Friday, July 25, where she ranted about making an apple pie.

“Hi Becky,” the pop star said as the peculiar clip started. “I do look like I’m going to go make a pie, don’t I?”

“Alright, so we’re going to make a pie,” Spears continued. “I would make apple pie. But I would first want to do cheesecake.”