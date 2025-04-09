or
Article continues below advertisement
'Lazy' and 'Bored' Britney Spears Confuses Fans With Bizarre Accent in Weird Video

britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears confused fans with a bizarre accent and nail talk in a new video after a having cold.

By:

April 9 2025, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is stirring up the internet again with another bizarre video.

The pop icon took to Instagram to share an odd update about her life after feeling a bit under the weather.

Article continues below advertisement

“Why after a serious cold I’m so lazy… I do feel better !!! Inner thoughts of me Bored as h--- 😳😳😳🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️😬😬😬🤔🤔🤔😂😂😂,” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears posted a video after having a cold.

Article continues below advertisement

Looking a little restless, Spears zoomed in on her chipped nails and shared exactly how she felt about them.

“I really want my nails back. I bit all my nails, and look like a f------ idiot. I want my nails back. I guess that I just [have] to get [my] nails [done] and do it. I don't want to. It takes forever to get my nails done,” she said, slipping into what sounded like a British accent.

She ended the clip with an unexpected, “Oh, mamacita!”

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time she’s ranted about her nails in that odd accent.

Over the weekend, Spears shared another strange video from inside her $11.8 million Calabasas home. In it, she zoomed in on her fingers once again, showing off short nails with faded red polish.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop princess spoke in a strange British-like accent.

Article continues below advertisement

“Like really little. So little it's weird, but I have a little bitty pinky nail,” she said. “I haven't had nails since I was in, like, the seventh grade. I'm, like, like, freaking out. They're really, really tiny but still.”

Article continues below advertisement

Wearing a black puff-sleeved top, dramatic black eyeshadow, gold jewelry and her signature red bangles, the “Toxic” singer leaned against a headboard as she rambled through her “nail talk.”

Some fans didn’t think much of it — but others were puzzled by her accent, her chipped nails and even a noticeable gap in her teeth, which reignited wild “clone” rumors online.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Fans noticed the 'Toxic' star's chipped nails and short pinky finger.

Article continues below advertisement

“I don't think that's Britney. When did she pick up that accent and the gaps between her teeth?” one fan questioned on X.

Another added, “Is she speaking with a British accent?”

A third user flat-out claimed, “Why do you people keep insisting that it’s her??? Real Britney doesn’t have a British accent, or gaps in her teeth 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️.”

One fan even speculated, “She needs help, I swear she has multiple personalities. 🙏”

Article continues below advertisement

And while all eyes were on her quirky behavior, Spears’ love life has also made headlines again.

Insiders revealed that she’s no longer with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

Sources told TMZ that “the pop star dumped Soliz several weeks ago, around Valentine's Day. The former couple first split in July 2024, and then briefly reconciled again in February.”

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears allegedly broke up with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz again.

Article continues below advertisement

“Paul removed all of his personal items from Brit's Los Angeles area home recently, where they lived together while they were an item,” one insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair first crossed paths back in 2023, when Soliz was hired to handle maintenance and housekeeping at her place.

Their rocky relationship also made headlines in May 2024 after an alleged blowout at the Chateau Marmont — where Spears broke her ankle during the chaos.

An eyewitness told the outlet that the “Sometimes” singer was “screaming and out of control in the hallway, making everyone believe she may have been having a breakdown.”

“Someone called 911 and paramedics responded, but ultimately Britney was whisked away by her security and driven back home,” another source added.

