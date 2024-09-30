Britney Spears Reveals Her Fireplace 'Blew Up' in Her Face and Singed Off Her Eyebrows While Speaking in Bizarre British Accent: Watch
Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday, September 30, to describe a harrowing experience that could have left her with serious injuries.
The pop star —who said she would be speaking in an English accent throughout the video because she was "bored" — revealed the "really, really dangerous" incident occurred six months ago, when she tried to light a fire in her bedroom in the middle of the night.
"All of a sudden, it blew up in my face," she told the camera. Somewhat slipping in and out of the accent, she continued, "It's done it before, and the times that it did it before, I quit. I always get my security to come in and light it for me. Because I was scared, I was scared it'd blow up."
"But this time," she paused as she attempted to stifle laughter by covering her mouth, "I just threw the whole thing in there and it literally blew into my face and it took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows..."
Spears said the person she was with at the time "would not wake up" and she was scared she was going to have to take herself to the emergency room because her face felt like it was "on fire."
The pain lingered for six or seven hours and was so intense, the "Toxic" singer said she was worried about suffering second or third degree burns after the accident.
"So finally, I took three Tylenol," she said, noting that the over-the-counter pain medication is a "really, really big deal" for her.
After the medication kicked in, Spears confirmed she was finally able to get some rest.
It is unclear if she ever went to the hospital for medical attention.
Spears' story comes one month after she sparked separate health concerns when she claimed she'd been walking around with a broken bone fragment in her foot for months after twisting her ankle at the Chateau Marmont.
"[On the left, you can see my bones are in place… but the right one looks a little different!!!" the 42-year-old explained in an August Instagram post which featured two photos of her feet. "I sat down to watch the coolest cartoon but then I couldn’t stop staring at my phone. It was like I had found some sort of foreign object and got amazed… sounds crazy ??? Think how I felt !!!"