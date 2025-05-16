Is Justin Bieber in a Cult? Former Friend Raises Concerns About Singer's Church Amid Worries About His Well-Being
Eyebrows are being raised about Justin Bieber's church.
Churchome — the nondenominational Christian church in Beverly Hills, Calif., that the pop star has been a member of for years — is facing accusations of being a cult after Bieber's former friend Ryan Good expressed suspicions about the religious center's intentions.
According to a source, Bieber's circle continues to shrink smaller as he reportedly has distanced himself from numerous longtime friends as a result of his pastor Judah Smith's alleged influence over his life and decisions.
Justin Bieber's Ex-Pal Thinks the Pop Star Is in a Cult
Ryan Good stopped being friends with Bieber after leaving Churchome because he thought it was a cult.
Per the insider, the "Sorry" singer growing extremely close to Smith was "a big factor in their separation" despite Good being the best man at Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding and holding the role of creative director at the dad-of-one's fashion brand Drew House.
Ryan has reportedly not spoken to Justin in more than a year due to his concerns about Judah — who was made a board member at Drew House a few years back.
Sources called the move "weird" considering the pastor is not a businessman.
Justin's former friend has grown increasingly "worried" about the "Baby" hitmaker due to his recent alarming behavior, insiders added.
Justin Bieber's Pastor Denies Cult Accusations
- Did Justin Bieber Just Call Out Former Hillsong Church Leader Carl Lentz? Pop Star Slams Pastors Who 'Put Themselves On' A 'Pedestal'
- 'Not Everything' Is 'Bad' Despite 'Leadership Issues': Hillsong Church Founder Brian Houston Breaks His Silence On Disgraced Pastor Carl Lentz — Watch
- Who Is Carl Lentz? Learn About The Hillsong Pastor & Justin Bieber's Former Pal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
After Ryan's accusations, Judah addressed the situation during a sermon shared to Instagram on May 2.
"I got out of my car and was immediately surrounded by paparazzi — that's a first for me," he explained. "All of a sudden, this nice lady turns on her camera. She goes, 'So is this a cult or not?' And I was like, 'Oh my word, I wasn't expecting that question.'"
'Churchome Is a What?'
Joking that the question was "not good PR," the pastor declared: "If we’re a cult, we are the worst cult in the history of all cults. We meet once a month, guys. I stopped doing this every Wednesday. We’ve got to get better at this."
Why Fans Are Concerned
Churchome's cult accusations seem to be further fueled by current concerns about Justin's well-being.
The "Peaches" singer has caused worries from fans after sharing photos of himself crying and looking sad, frequently smoking marijuana and acting angry toward paparazzi both in-person and via social media.
There's also been floating rumors about the state of Justin and Hailey's marriage less than one year after they welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.