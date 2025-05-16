Is Justin Bieber in a Cult? Former Friend Raises Concerns About Singer's Church Amid Worries About His Well-Being

Eyebrows are being raised about Justin Bieber's church.

Churchome — the nondenominational Christian church in Beverly Hills, Calif., that the pop star has been a member of for years — is facing accusations of being a cult after Bieber's former friend Ryan Good expressed suspicions about the religious center's intentions.

According to a source, Bieber's circle continues to shrink smaller as he reportedly has distanced himself from numerous longtime friends as a result of his pastor Judah Smith's alleged influence over his life and decisions.