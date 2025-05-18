'Compassionate' Britney Spears Supports Justin Bieber Amid Rumored Marital Woes: 'She Can't Help But Feel Maternal'
Britney Spears' maternal instincts have kicked in as she offers a watchful eye and quiet support towards Justin Bieber amid swirling rumors of marriage problems with Hailey Bieber, according to a report.
"She's reserving judgment, but of course she's hearing all the talk about him struggling and can't help but worry. She's not the type to try and interfere or make assumptions, but she has let it be known to their mutual contacts that she's there for him, and for Hailey too, if he needs anything at all," the insider shared.
Following the birth of Hailey and Justin's baby boy, Jack Blues, there's been a ton of scrutiny towards the Biebers' relationship status. Fans seemed to notice that the couple are being distant following Justin's cryptic social media posts that leave much to interpretation.
"Love isn't a u get what u put in kinda thing," the "Baby" singer lamented on Instagram on May 7 — just days after Hailey attended the Met Gala without him. "It's a receiving thing. Still find myself trying to earn love. And it's exhausting."
While the couple hasn't officially addressed the rumors, Hailey took to Instagram in March, attempting to quash the speculation. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false," she assured fans, adding a somewhat cheeky, "Sorry to spoil it."
With a past marred by public scrutiny, Britney truly understands the weight of fame and its impact on relationships. Her own rocky romantic history — from her fleeting marriage to Jason Alexander in 2004 to her tumultuous union with Kevin Federline to her recent divorce from Sam Asghari — has played out under the unforgiving lens of the media.
"She understands more than anyone how the world and the pressures of fame and the industry can tear something good apart," the insider noted.
She added: "She still remembers the first time she met Justin when he was just a young teenager, and as a mom of boys herself, she can't help but feel maternal towards him."
Their paths first crossed in the early 2000s when Britney was pop royalty and Justin, a burgeoning star on the rise. She even struck up a rapport with his mother, Pattie Mallette.
"She also remembers his mom very fondly and she knows it can't be easy for her to see her son going through this hard time," the insider elaborated.
"Britney is the most compassionate person you could ever meet, and she just wants to do anything she can to help ease Justin's pain. She is very clear that she doesn't want to do this for any sort of publicity, so she's keeping this all very private," the source revealed. "But her hope is that she can somehow offer him some solace and support. She is praying for him and ready to help if he or Hailey wants to reach out for any reason at all."