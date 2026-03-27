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Britney Spears Claims Her Ex-Bodyguard Hacked Her Personal Devices and iCloud Account

spears accuses ex bodyguard icloud hack
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears accused her ex-bodyguard of hacking her devices and iCloud account, per a report.

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March 27 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

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Britney Spears is making serious allegations against a former member of her inner circle.

According to documents obtained by an outlet, the “Lucky” hitmaker filed a cease-and-desist letter in February against her former security guard Thomas Bunburry, accusing him of hacking into her personal devices and Apple iCloud account.

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In the letter, Spears didn’t hold back.

“Bunbury's allegedly violating a bunch of state and federal laws,” Spears allegedly stated, adding that “she's threatening to report him to law enforcement and press charges.”

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image of Britney Spears filed a cease-and-desist letter against her former bodyguard, per an outlet.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears filed a cease-and-desist letter against her former bodyguard, per an outlet.

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She also warned that Bunburry should be “wise to stay the h--- away from her personal devices and accounts, delete any copies he might have made.”

On top of that, the pop icon demanded that the former employee disclose any “photos, files or docs” that may have been shared with others.

A source close to the singer told TMZ that “Bunbury was fired in August [2025] for allegedly breaking his NDA by communicating with fans and media outlets.”

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image of The pop star accused the man of hacking her personal devices and iCloud account.
Source: MEGA

The pop star accused the man of hacking her personal devices and iCloud account.

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“The alleged hacking went down after he was fired, and Britney was locked out of her accounts at various times,” the insider added.

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The situation comes at a chaotic time for Spears. Sources said she fired several members of her team — including sobriety coaches and security — in the weeks leading up to her recent arrest.

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image of The bodyguard was fired in August 2025 for allegedly breaking his NDA.
Source: MEGA

The bodyguard was fired in August 2025 for allegedly breaking his NDA.

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Another RadarOnline source claimed the global superstar has been surrounding herself with a questionable group of people since her 13-year conservatorship ended in late 2021 — something that’s reportedly raising red flags for her family.

"The crew Britney is surrounding herself with right now is incredibly shady. A lot of these guys have criminal histories. Apparently, there are known drug dealers in the mix and other types that want to make a buck off her,” the insider shared.

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They added, “These are exactly the type of characters her family always feared would take advantage of her and drag her back to rock bottom. Unfortunately, she's become very dependent on these creeps, and they've been living off her generosity, with huge amounts of money being spent keeping them around. It's plain as day that she's being exploited and manipulated, but it's not as simple as just showing up and removing them because the situation has become intimidating. These are dangerous people."

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image of Britney Spears was recently arrested on suspicion of DUI in California.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was recently arrested on suspicion of DUI in California.

The claims come shortly after Spears, 44, was arrested in Ventura County, Calif., on suspicion of DUI on March 4. According to sources, law enforcement is also looking into an unknown substance allegedly found in her vehicle.

"This could become much bigger than a DUI," one source familiar with the situation said.

Spears, who was spotted for the first time on March 22 since her arrest, was released from custody just hours later and is scheduled to return to court on May 4.

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