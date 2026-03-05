Britney Spears Caught With Unknown Substance in Car Ahead of DUI Arrest: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears could be facing more than just DUI charges. After the star was taken into custody the evening of Wednesday, March 4, a Thursday report revealed an unknown substance was also found in her car, which was part of the reason behind the arrest. The exact substance has not yet been determined and is currently being tested.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears was arrested on March 4.

The musician was pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers in Ventura County at approximately 9:28 p.m. local time on Wednesday, booked around 3:02 a.m. on Thursday, and released three hours later. The site of the incident was Westlake Village, near her Thousand Oaks, Calif., house. The “Toxic” singer was transferred to the hospital "immediately" after being pulled over to get her blood alcohol content level, per a TMZ report. Her reading was reportedly .06, and the legal BAC limit is .08 percent. Despite the results, authorities may still charge someone if they suspect they are driving with DUI-consistent behaviors.

Britney Spears' Manager Releases Statement About Her Arrest

Source: MEGA An unknown substance was found in Britney Spears' car.

Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, made a statement on Thursday morning following the arrest. “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” his statement, obtained by an outlet, read. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Britney Spears to Spend Time With Her Sons in Recovery

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was charged with a DUI.

Hudson informed the public that Spears' sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, “are going to be spending time with her” as she gets her mental health under control. "[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," the manager concluded.

Fans Criticize Cade Hudson's Comments About Britney Spears' Arrest

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' manager did not excuse her actions.