Britney Spears Breaks Cover for the First Time Since DUI Drama

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Britney Spears was spotted for the first time following her DUI arrest. On Sunday, March 22, an onlooker snapped a photo of the singer ordering a drink at Starbucks inside the Malibu Country Mart shopping center, with the image later shared by a fan account.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears was seen in Malibu after her DUI arrest.

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For the low-key outing, Spears kept things casual but chic, as she wore a long khaki trench coat, oversized sunglasses and carried a bright orange handbag. Her signature blonde curls fell over her shoulders as she glanced toward the camera while holding her phone. She didn’t appear to be alone. The “Sometimes” singer was seen with a man in a wide-brimmed hat, and the account speculated it could be her son Jayden James Federline. Spears also shares son Sean Preston Federline with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

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The sighting comes just weeks after Britney was arrested for driving under the influence on March 4 in Ventura County, Calif. Since then, it appears she’s been leaning into family time. A source claimed the “Toxic” hitmaker reconnected with her sons shortly after being released from custody. According to her rep, the boys are planning to “spend more time” with their mom moving forward. “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue, needed plan to set her up for success for well-being,” the rep shared.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop star shares two sons with Kevin Federline.

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Britney is currently scheduled to appear in court on May 4. In the meantime, her team is emphasizing accountability and change.

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“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a spokesperson said in a statement on March 5. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

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Source: MEGA The 'Sometimes' hitmaker's family wants to help her moving forward, per a source.

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Behind the scenes, concern is reportedly growing among those closest to her. “Her team wants her in rehab or a program to help her get to a better place,” the source claimed. “Everyone around her hopes this will be a wake-up call for her.”

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears wore a trench coat and large sunglasses in the new sighting.