Britney Spears Shockingly Confesses She 'Almost' Drove Brand New Car Into Her House: 'The Pedals Are Not Like My Old Car at All'
Britney Spears narrowly avoided disaster.
On Wednesday, July 9, the singer posted an Instagram video and revealed she "hates" the new car she bought.
"The roof doesn’t come off, WTF !!! The pedals are not like my old car at all. I almost ran into my house," the pop star shockingly confessed, then brushing it off by writing, "oh well !!!"
Britney Spears Almost Crashed Her Car Into Her Home
The rest of Spears' caption was a bizarre note about her backyard.
"I live in the baby pool now, it is my fountain of youth because the water is cold !!! In my pool I got far too sick because it was 100 degrees... no thank you !!!" she wrote. "I need 7 water parks outside my house !!!"
The mom-of-two, 43, wrapped up her post by telling fans she'll show them her "new garden soon," raving, "It’s unbelievable if I must say so myself 🌸🌹🪴 !!!"
The "Toxic" vocalist's accompanying video didn't showcase her vehicle, and instead depicted Spears posing in front of a mural outside.
The singer donned a navy blue off-the-shoulder frock that featured a red heart pattern, tan heels, white sunglasses, a black choker necklace adorned with a flower and a black pair of hand gloves.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The Singer Danced Around in a Red Bikini in New Video
A few hours after sharing the upload, she posted two more videos, one of which showed the star dancing in a red string bikini with white lace accents.
Spears — who also rocked black knee-high boots — grooved around inside with her blonde locks styled pin straight. A few seconds into the clip, the Crossroads actress suddenly had a black face mask on.
She oddly captioned the post with three spoon emojis.
Is Britney Spears Dating Anyone?
It's believed the How I Met Your Mother alum is currently single after splitting from on-off boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz in April. As OK! reported, Spears was "not happy" about the split, especially since ex-husband Sam Asghari has been parading around his new romance with girlfriend Brooke Irvine.
"Seeing Sam all in love with a girl that looks so much like a younger version of her is heart wrenching," an insider told a news outlet. "She doesn’t want Sam back, or at least she says she doesn’t, but she does admit it really sucks to see that he’s just moved on with his life while she’s still stuck trying to get over their divorce."
The source shared that the couple's happiness may make the Woman in Me author "more vulnerable for falling back under Paul’s spell."
"She knows it’s not a healthy situation but she’s also got nothing to replace it, so at the moment she’s very lonely," the source noted.