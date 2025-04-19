Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz's Relationship Timeline

After several public appearances, Spears and Soliz reportedly got into a fight at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Calif., in May 2024.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, an ambulance was called to the hotel due to an injured adult female.

"The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location," the representative told Page Six.

While the ambulance stayed in the area for around 30 minutes, it did not transport anyone to a hospital.

Meanwhile, sources told TMZ the "Sometimes" singer ended up "paying the hotel tens of thousands of dollars" after an intense fight allegedly left their room in ruins.

In response to the headlines, Spears later claimed the paramedics came to their suite "illegally."

"Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!" she wrote. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now."

Spears added, "PS … I need an expresso. PSS… Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b----- … s---!!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston!!! Peace."