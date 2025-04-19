Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz's Relationship Timeline
2022: Britney Spears Hired Paul Richard Soliz
Britney Spears was still married to Sam Asghari when she hired Paul Richard Soliz to do maintenance work around her home — including cleaning toilets, mopping floors and picking up trash — in 2022. However, the singer's team fired him after they discovered his criminal record.
According to reports, Soliz faced charges for disturbing the peace, child endangerment and driving without a license. He was also arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition in December 2020.
"I'm not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record — I get it," he told Us Weekly. "I'm a working man. I own my own business."
August 2023: Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz Sparked Dating Rumors
Although Spears' team let go of Soliz due to his extensive criminal history, they reportedly started seeing each other shortly after her divorce from Asghari in August 2023.
September 2023: Paul Richard Soliz Gushed About Britney Spears Before Their Reported Initial Split
Soliz fueled the dating rumors when he sat down for an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, during which he spoke highly of the "Oops!... I Did It Again" songstress.
"She's a phenomenal woman," he said of Spears. "She's a very, very good, positive … She's a good person."
A few days after the interview was published, an insider claimed Spears and Soliz decided to go separate ways.
The source added, "It was a short-lived romance but nothing serious and they're no longer together."
February 2024: Romance Buzz Resurfaced
Months after their reported September 2023 breakup, another source said Spears and Soliz were "definitely together."
A separate tipster told Us Weekly in February 2024, "She doesn't like it when he leaves. [Spears] feels as though she deserves more attention, but he has to be there for his kids. She's great with [the kids], and they like her."
May 2024: Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz Made Headlines Following a Fight at the Chateau Marmont
After several public appearances, Spears and Soliz reportedly got into a fight at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, Calif., in May 2024.
According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, an ambulance was called to the hotel due to an injured adult female.
"The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location," the representative told Page Six.
While the ambulance stayed in the area for around 30 minutes, it did not transport anyone to a hospital.
Meanwhile, sources told TMZ the "Sometimes" singer ended up "paying the hotel tens of thousands of dollars" after an intense fight allegedly left their room in ruins.
In response to the headlines, Spears later claimed the paramedics came to their suite "illegally."
"Just to let people know … the news is fake!!!" she wrote. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! I need a new toothbrush right now."
Spears added, "PS … I need an expresso. PSS… Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b----- … s---!!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston!!! Peace."
October 2024: Paul Richard Soliz's Estranged Wife Filed for Divorce
On October 2, 2024, Soliz's estranged wife, Nicola Mancilla, filed for divorce after eight years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed June 29, 2023, as their official date of separation.
Mancilla requested legal and physical custody of their children and asked that her estranged husband pay her attorney's fees, per Page Six. She also sought spousal support but asked the court to deny Soliz's ability to request one from her.
April 2025: Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz Reportedly Broke Up Again
The "Womanizer" hitmaker reportedly called it quits with her on-again, off-again boyfriend for the second time this year, TMZ confirmed. Soliz reportedly moved all his things out of Spears' Los Angeles-area home, where they lived together during their relationship.
Page Six previously reported on Spears and Soliz's February split, citing sources. However, at the time, insiders told Us Weekly the duo were "definitely together" and that Soliz was "still in the picture."
Before the latest breakup, Spears and Soliz were spotted at several public outings, including when they grabbed Jack in the Box on Valentine's Day with his kids.