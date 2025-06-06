Britney Spears Is 'Not Happy' About Being Single Again After Relationship With Paul Richard Soliz 'Crashed and Burned'
Britney Spears is no stranger to "Toxic" relationships — and while they might not be the best for her, it at times feels better than being alone.
The Princess of Pop is reportedly struggling following her split from on-again, off-again ex Paul Richard Soliz — especially after her ex-husband Sam Asghari hard-launched his new romance with girlfriend Brooke Irvine.
Britney Spears Wants a Relationship
According to a source, "Britney’s relationship with Paul just crashed and burned again so she’s single and not happy about it."
Although she and Soliz are said to have split earlier this year, Spears allegedly had unresolved emotions resurface amid Asghari's new public love affair.
Is Sam Asghari's New Girlfriend a Britney Spears Lookalike?
To make matters worse, her ex-husband's blonde-haired girlfriend reminds the "Circus" hitmaker of what she used to look like years ago.
"Seeing Sam all in love with a girl that looks so much like a younger version of her is heart wrenching," the insider admitted. "She doesn’t want Sam back, or at least she says she doesn’t, but she does admit it really sucks to see that he’s just moved on with his life while she’s still stuck trying to get over their divorce."
Britney Spears' Romance With Paul Soliz Was a 'Reaction' to Divorce
While Spears appeared to be the one to move on first after Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, the source insisted her tumultuous relationship with Soliz was "really just a reaction to things falling apart with Sam."
The confidant claimed the Crossroads actress and Soliz's romance — which surfaced as a rumor the very same month Asghari ended their marriage — was only "supposed to be a fling" and not the headline-making relationship it turned into.
Britney Spears 'Knows' Paul Richard Soliz Romance Is 'Not Healthy'
“It’s great that she’s ended things with him, but with Britney it’s very hard to know what will stick, especially because she’s been thrown for a loop by having to see those happy pics of Sam and his girlfriend," the source added of Asghari — who made his red carpet debut with Irvine in April while attending the grand opening of The Tryst hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
The insider warned Asghari's newfound happiness might make Spears "more vulnerable for falling back under Paul’s spell."
"She knows it’s not a healthy situation but she’s also got nothing to replace it, so at the moment she’s very lonely," the confidant concluded.