Britney Spears' Dating History: 19 Men Who Stole the Pop Star's Heart

Before Britney Spears debuted in the industry, she dated a guy named Reg Jones when she was 14. She reportedly lost her virginity to her then-beau, which contradicted her "virgin image" at the start of her career.

Her previous lawyer Eric Ervin told Us Weekly it was only part of her team's PR move.

They started dating in 1995 but called it quits in 1997, months before Spears released her song "…Baby One More Time."