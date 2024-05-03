Britney Spears and Boyfriend Paul Soliz Allegedly Trashed Las Vegas Hotel Room During Past Fight
Britney Spears and her new man, Paul Soliz, appear to have a history of chaos.
According to a source, the pop star, 42, and her boyfriend's recent alleged fight at the Chateau Marmont wasn't the first time the pair had a public outburst.
Per the insider, Spears and Soliz got into a spat at the Wynn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas during the last week of December 2023 — an ordeal that led to the two completely trashing the hotel room. The "Toxic" singer reportedly paid the establishment tens of thousands of dollars to fix the damage. During the same trip to Sin City, Soliz, a maintenance worker, allegedly damaged Spears' Mercedes.
"Britney is out of control, and it's so bad I'm afraid of the worst," the source recently claimed to a news outlet about the chart topper's mental state.
People in the "Lucky" singer's inner circle claim Soliz has been Spears' go to for everything and has even been ordering around her security.
As OK! previously reported, police were called to a swanky Los Angeles hotel on Wednesday, May 1, after the Crossroads actress and her partner got into a heated argument. According to fellow guests, Spears was "screaming," "out of control" and seemed to be on the verge of a mental breakdown.
Spears took to Instagram to address the messy situation. "Just to let people know... the news is fake!!!" she wrote. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!"
"Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???" she continued. "Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!"
"I need a new toothbrush right now," Spears randomly added. "PS ... I need an espresso. PSS ...not sure why I feel the need to share this ... I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b-----."
"I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally," the blonde beauty alleged. "They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I'm moving to Boston."
Spears' mental state and dwindling finances have been a source of concern after she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. "She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore," an insider claimed.
"She cannot afford this. She had $60 million when the conservatorship ended, and she's now where the conservatorship started — in danger of going broke," the source added.
TMZ spoke with sources close to Spears.