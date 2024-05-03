Britney Spears and Boyfriend Paul Soliz Allegedly Trashed Las Vegas Hotel Room During Past Fight

Spears took to Instagram to address the messy situation. "Just to let people know... the news is fake!!!" she wrote. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday!!!"

"Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie???" she continued. "Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!!"

"I need a new toothbrush right now," Spears randomly added. "PS ... I need an espresso. PSS ...not sure why I feel the need to share this ... I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I'm b-----."