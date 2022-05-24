Britney Spears 'Having Emergency Therapy Sessions At All Hours Lately,' Spills Source

While Britney Spears appears to be doing better than ever after enjoying a weekend in Las Vegas with her fiancé, there is concern that she may be far from OK behind closed doors.

Though it's not a secret that her behavior could be deemed as far from usual, given her endless nude snaps and public rants on Instagram, an insider reportedly spilled many think there's more going on. "The public sees the nude posts and the erratic fashion shows and dancing videos she shares," but, according to the source, "Britney's also said to be having emergency therapy sessions at all hours lately."