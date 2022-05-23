Britney Spears & Fiancé Sam Asghari Party On Las Vegas Strip After Pregnancy Loss

Spears seemed to have had a good time while away for the weekend with Asghari and her agent and close friend, Cade Hudson, as she shared several mirror snaps of her and her pal wearing masquerade masks, as well as comical videos of her and her fiancé goofing around.

In one of the clips, Spears and Asghari are seen embracing each other while on what appears to be the hotel roof with a pool. After letting go of one another, Asghari sees someone filming the two and asks if it's a video. When the person behind the camera, likely Hudson, replied, "yes," the handsome hunk dramatically grabs his fiancée again and lifts her in the air, prompting Spears to let out a scream and a giggle.