Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Reveals Why He Wanted Pop Star to Have a Prenup
Sam Asghari always had Britney Spears' best interests at heart.
On the Monday, June 2, episode of the "Trading Secrets" podcast, the model revealed he was the one who encouraged the pop star to get a prenup when they tied the knot in 2022.
"I wanted to make sure she’s protected, because throughout her life, everybody — I don’t know one person that’s ever been in her life that didn’t take advantage of her," he told host Jason Tartick. "So it’s very sad. I wanted to make sure that I’m the person that [didn’t] do that."
When it comes to prenups, Asghari believes a person should either get "everything or nothing."
"So basically, you either have it all because this is all for you," he explained. "We’re building it for you or nothing. It’s not like we’re not going to think about half."
Did Sam Asghari Use Britney Spears for Fame?
Although Asghari, 31, has been accused of using Spears, 43, for clout, he's denied the rumors and tries not to get offended.
"I never get mad at the general public or fans or people that are seeing your life from a distance, especially now that I’m not in a relationship for over two years or a year and something," he said. "Looking from an outside perspective, I see there’s an age difference, there’s a fame difference, there’s this, there’s that. But realistically, we met as costars."
- Sam Asghari Admits His Marriage to Britney Spears Was an 'Amazing Experience' Despite Surprising Divorce
- Sam Asghari 'Checked Out' of His Marriage to Britney Spears Months Ago After Realizing There Was 'No Saving' Pop Star: Source
- Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Says His Marriage to the Pop Star Was Like Taking a 'Crash Course in Hollywood': 'You Have to Be Careful'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
How Did Sam Asghari and Britney Spears Meet?
Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when he played her love interest in her "Slumber Party" music video. They became social media official in January 2017 and got engaged in September 2021.
Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, and the split was finalized the following year.
When he first encountered the "Toxic" singer, he wasn't "too familiar" with who she was.
"I was working alongside her. And that happens in the acting world because everybody’s busy and you’re working on set and you’re spending a lot of time [with colleagues], sometimes more time than your own family," Asghari explained. "So it’s just natural how that works, just like it is in the office. If you’re working in the office, you meet a coworker."
What Was It Like for Sam Asghari Dating Britney Spears?
Asghari noted how it was "very difficult to do certain things" while romantically linked to an A-list star.
"I turned down a few modeling things back then," he admitted. "It was because it was associated with women, and I wanted to be respectful. It was a very sensitive time and a very sensitive situation I was dealing with. So I wanted to be very successful and things like that. So that was at that time. Now, it’s different."
Even though a life with the singer meant millions of dollars and cars, what mattered most was to "support" his woman, and he hoped they would eventually "build an empire together."
"But at that moment in time, it wasn’t," he lamented. "And that’s things that people have done in her past, and I wasn’t going to add fuel to the fire."