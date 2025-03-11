Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Admits Their Relationship Gave Him a 'Kick Start' in His Career: 'She Was the Biggest Superstar in the World'
Sam Asghari isn’t denying that being married to Britney Spears had its perks.
“I've been an actor since high school,” Asghari shared on the Monday, March 10, episode of The Nikki and Brie Show on SiriusXM. “We met on an acting set — my last partner [Spears], who I was married to — and I couldn’t help that she was the biggest superstar in the world. That kind of gave me a kick start.”
The Traitors star was then asked if he would “banish” someone on the show for suggesting he only got his career because of who he dated.
“So, you know, it was both,” Asghari responded. “It’s not banished, but whatever. But what’s another option if you don’t banish them?”
“[There’s a] firm gray area,” he explained. “Everybody’s famous by association — whether you work with something or you, it’s just how it is.”
In another recent interview, Asghari admitted his short-lived marriage to Spears, 43, also taught him valuable lessons about navigating his career.
"I’ve learned a lot in the past five or six years being exposed to that (darker) side of Hollywood. And it’s quite a blessing," he shared.
The actor, who was married to Spears from 2022 to 2023, called the experience "a quick crash course in Hollywood" that even helped him prepare for The Traitors.
"You have to be careful in every industry. Not just in Hollywood. You have to always be careful and protect yourself and protect the people that you love,” he added.
Asghari stood by Spears as she fought to end her 13-year conservatorship, which was finally terminated in November 2021.
"I think it’s the bare minimum you can do as a partner, to be a backbone to someone and to be their biggest supporter, biggest cheerleader, the biggest…the biggest everything," he said of that time.
Despite their split, he has no hard feelings toward the “Toxic” singer.
"I just wish her the best," Asghari, who began dating the Crossroads actress in 2016, added. "I think that the number one factor of a partner is to be there for one another, no matter what. There’s never ever a need to take advantage of anybody."
"We all go through this life and we go through different chapters and you meet people along the way and they are a big part of your life. You’re just always thankful for every moment that you spent with people in the past," he explained.