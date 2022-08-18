Britney Spears Insists Her Family 'Never Protected' Or Defended Her From Harm
Britney Spears is urging her fans to practice kindness. The other day, the 40-year-old reposted a video on Instagram that showed a child using sign language to communicate with a delivery man, and the star followed up by explaining that regardless of how you're treated, you should always do good onto others.
"Cyberbullying of kids with disabilities has gone up ... the kids being bullied at school are helpless ... it usually leads most kids to suffer, but not really knowing how to ask for help !!!" the star began her lengthy note on the issue.
The star recalled how her mother, Lynne Spears, once told her that some kids were "born" mean, so much so, "you can see it in their eyes."
Spears then recounted an incident from her childhood about a boy bullying her cousin who was like a "sister or closer" to her.
A 4-year-old Spears stood up for her her pal by grabbing the boy's hair and rubbing his face on the ground "like you see in the movies." The "Toxic" singer joked, "I know so classy at 4… You know ... not one teacher got mad at me ... THEY WANTED ME TO DO IT !!!"
Spears admitted that she doesn't recall much of the encounter, but what she does remember is that she always went out of her way to defend her loved ones even though it was never reciprocated. "I honestly have no idea as to why I was so protective of my family," she wrote. "I mean they sure as hell have never protected me ... JUST SAYING !!!"
The video, said Spears, has much to teach us. "I feel this video is relaying a hidden message ... it's the language in how we need to speak to each other ... words and tones can really be sensitive to our ears ... this language is pure kindness !!!" she said before asking her followers not to be "fooled by those who want you to feel LEFT OUT or UPSET ... or BITTER ... OR ANGRY ... embarrassed or those who mock you!!!"
Spears is not shying away from practicing kindness and expressing gratitude herself. Days before the post, she shared a picture with her husband, Sam Asghari, calling him the love of her life. "The most honest, humble. And genuine man I've ever met," she gushed.