Britney Spears Reportedly Planning Explosive Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey: 'She Wants The World To Know Her Truth'
Britney Spears wants to put an end to ex-husband Kevin Federline's toxic behavior.
Over the past couple of weeks, the former dancer, 44, has shaded the pop star's mental state and her relationship with their two sons, and an insider says she's now "reached [her] boiling point," so she's gearing up to tell all with a televised interview.
"Britney wants the world to know her truth. She is livid with her father and ready to fire back at Kevin," shared the source. "The pressure cooker of the past few months since the conservatorship ending has fired her up."
The mom-of-two, 40, was reportedly inspired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's sit down with Oprah Winfrey, so she too wants to publicly chat with the talk show queen.
"Working on her memoir has also triggered a desire to be more forthright," added the insider. "Oprah has secretly reached out to Britney through her lawyer Matthew Rosengart with an open offer."
While not much was known about Spears' dynamic with her two boys, Sean Preston, 16 and Jayden James, 15, Federline released video footage of the singer scolding them on a few occasions. He's also stated in a new televised interview that the teens have cut off contact with the "I Wanna Go" songstress because of her social media activity, as she's been posting a slew of nearly naked photos.
"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" said Federline. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough ... I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."
The Crossroads actress responded to her ex's actions by writing on social media, "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."
Meanwhile, Federline has claimed that he's only taken things public to try and push the superstar to get help.
"Kevin did the interview because he and the boys are upset," an additional insider noted. "They worry that everyone is completely ignoring the fact that Britney is [battling mental issues], which is not a secret."
News on Spears' interview was originally reported by new! magazine and also shared by The Mirror.