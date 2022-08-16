Britney Spears Reportedly Planning Explosive Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey: 'She Wants The World To Know Her Truth'

"I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself,'" said Federline. "But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough ... I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school."

The Crossroads actress responded to her ex's actions by writing on social media, "It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram."