Britney Spears Fans Rave as She Pulls Down Her Skimpy Lingerie in Video: 'So Happy to See Your Unapologetic Self!'
Britney Spears posted yet another video of herself in lacy lingerie — but on this occasion, she surprisingly didn't turn off the comments section, allowing fans to show their support for the pop star.
The Tuesday, April 29, upload depicted the singer in a bra and underwear, the latter of which she repeatedly lowered to show off her tattoos.
Unlike many of her other uploads, the blonde beauty, 43, didn't have a song playing in the background.
Spears' admirers flooded the post with compliments, with one person gushing, "You’re beautiful, talented and we love seeing you happy ❤️❤️."
"I'm so happy to see your unapologetic raw unstoppable self!" declared a second fan. "If you wanna dance in silence with just tunes for the rest of your life, I'm down❣️."
This isn't the first time the "Stronger" vocalist wore the undergarments in social media posts, as earlier this month, she admitted the lace underwear she was wearing was so “see-through” that she had to put on a second pair underneath them.
Spears also felt the black and nude ensemble was giving off "vampire vibes," noting, "These pics are tripping me out!"
Though the mom-of-two appears as confident as ever, she confessed earlier this year that she isn't always happy with her appearance.
"I will probably take this down tomorrow … It’s weird wearing lingerie … The intention is supposed to be s---!!!" she shared. "S---, the pressure … But it’s weird, I feel way too vulnerable and exposed, and my body looks bigger so I guess I’m not a stick thin model … I would be a, let’s just say, voluptuous model 😬😬🤫."
Spears' fans have continued to lift her up despite any self-doubt, recently hitting back at Bobby Brown, 56, after he criticized her cover of his tune "My Prerogative."
"Britney Spears butchered 'My Prerogative.' I couldn’t take it," the rapper spilled in an April interview.
Brown explained he "cleared" the rights to his 1998 song because he thought the superstar would "wow" him with her 2004 rendition.
"I gotta hear it [to clear it] because you don’t know what these kids will say these days," he continued. "These kids say some s--- that… you don’t want your song associated with."
Spears' supporters bashed him on social media, with one person tweeting, "New headline: Bobby Brown, on the brink of being forgotten, brings up Britney Spears to stay relevant," and another writing, "Britney’s version slaps though — maybe he just needs to give it another spin?"