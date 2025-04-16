Britney Spears 'Trips Out' Over Her Lingerie-Clad Selfie: 'Literally Vampire Vibes!'

In one of her first posts featuring the black and nude lingerie set, Spears admitted to feeling “disrespected in bed” by previous lovers.

“Just to give some insight on this picture... Well, I might look really pretty but I’ve never shared myself with a man in lingerie that REALLY made me feel beautiful and sacred,” Spears said. “I'm not even lying… My closet was incredibly insane because it was a space for my soul and there had been waaaay too many times I had been incredibly disrespected in bed.”

“Why the f--- would I ever share the real delicacy of the feeling I actually get when I do feel beautiful???” she added. “It's so bittersweet, but I knew my REAL heart would never share that or take a chance to bring my real heart in bed with someone who I KNEW would utterly and completely destroy me.”