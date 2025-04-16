Britney Spears 'Trips Out' Over Her Lingerie-Clad Selfie: 'Literally Vampire Vibes!'
Britney Spears recently posted a lingerie-clad selfie, which she admitted was so “see-through” that she had to wear two pairs of underwear.
While she’s posted the particular photo several times on Instagram in the last few days, the pop icon detailed in her post from Tuesday, April 15, that the picture gave her “vampire vibes,” adding, “These pics are tripping me out!”
The “Gimme More” singer was praised for being “in shape” at the age of 43 years old. However, she faced plenty of criticism for looking like a “hooker” in her intimate garments.
“I love her, but she looks like a corpse here,” wrote one on X.
“She looks like a mess,” added another.
In one of her first posts featuring the black and nude lingerie set, Spears admitted to feeling “disrespected in bed” by previous lovers.
“Just to give some insight on this picture... Well, I might look really pretty but I’ve never shared myself with a man in lingerie that REALLY made me feel beautiful and sacred,” Spears said. “I'm not even lying… My closet was incredibly insane because it was a space for my soul and there had been waaaay too many times I had been incredibly disrespected in bed.”
“Why the f--- would I ever share the real delicacy of the feeling I actually get when I do feel beautiful???” she added. “It's so bittersweet, but I knew my REAL heart would never share that or take a chance to bring my real heart in bed with someone who I KNEW would utterly and completely destroy me.”
- Britney Spears Declares She'll Be 'Naked on the Beach All Day' Amid Concerns for Her Well-Being: See Singer's Racy Topless Photo
- Britney Spears Leaves Fans 'Frightened' as She Posts Alarming Video About Her Nails
- Lingerie-Clad Britney Spears Jokes She's 'Definitely a Character' as She Touches Her Body in New Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Though Spears faces constant backlash over her disheveled appearance, she continues to post to social media on a daily basis. Recently, the star was ridiculed for her British accent.
The “Womanizer” singer also shared a concerning video of herself talking about her deteriorated nails, which left fans concerned for her well-being. “Like really little. So little it's weird, but I have a little bitty pinky nail,” the singer detailed. “I haven't had nails since I was in, like, the seventh grade. I'm, like, like, freaking out. They're really, really tiny, but still.”
Spears’ erratic behavior has worried so many fans that some have speculated that a clone has taken over her identity.
“That is not her. Look at the teeth. Totally not her teeth. And not her voice. It's someone else,” suggested one X user.
“Not convinced the real Britney is still with us anymore,” another agreed.