'Vulnerable' Britney Spears Strips Down in Her Black Lingerie as She Admits She Feels Like a 'Voluptuous Model'
Britney Spears is embracing her curves!
The pop star took to Instagram with a sultry new video, strutting around in black lace lingerie — but in her caption, she admitted she was a little hesitant about posting it.
“I will probably take this down tomorrow … It’s weird wearing lingerie … The intention is supposed to be s---!!!” the “…Baby One More Time” singer wrote.
“S---, the pressure … But it’s weird, I feel way too vulnerable and exposed, and my body looks bigger so I guess I’m not a stick thin model … I would be a, let’s just say, voluptuous model 😬😬🤫,” Spears added.
In the clip, the “Toxic” hitmaker moved to “Closer” by Kings of Leon, running her hands over her body while pacing in front of the camera. At one point, she turned around, flashing a glimpse of her T-back red thong, which perfectly matched her signature red bangle.
To complete the sultry vibe, she rocked black high heels and flipped her long blonde hair back and forth for a tousled, carefree look.
Her post comes as buzz builds around the upcoming biopic based on her memoir The Woman in Me. Rumors have been swirling about who might play Spears, with names like Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Millie Bobby Brown floating around.
But director Jon M. Chu quickly shut it all down.
“None of this is true,” Chu responded via X. “Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry 🤷🏻.”
As OK! previously reported, Chu is deep in the creative process of bringing Spears’ story to life.
“I’ve been a fan since I was young and she was young and she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium,” Chu said. “So I want to do her justice and tell her story right. But we’ll see. We’re developing it now and it’s a long road ahead.”
Spears is just as involved, according to the director.
“I have ideas and things, an approach of things, but it's very very early,” he shared in January.
"I've seen all the fan casting," he added. "And I always take that into consideration because maybe there's a good idea out there we'll have to see. We'll have to see what the approach of the movie is because we know who is right for it but I'm open for anything."
Universal Pictures secured the rights to Spears’ 2023 memoir, where she opens up about the highs and lows of fame and her upbringing. According to insiders, the film is already shaping up to be a major moment.
“Britney is someone that a lot of Gen Z girls look up to, they’ve been hearing her music all their lives, to them she really is an icon,” a source told Life & Style.
“Plus, with Jon M. Chu writing and directing and all the heat already on the project, it’s being seen as a career making movie, there’s a lot of discussion about who will get it and a definite competitive vibe,” they added, referencing the Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked director.