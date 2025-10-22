Britney Spears Feels 'Scrutinized' and 'Judged' After Kevin Federline Makes Shocking Confessions About Her Past Behavior in His Memoir

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is clapping back at Kevin Federline's recent claims about her. In a Tuesday, October 21, Instagram post, the pop star, 43, alluded to her ex's remarks about her concerning past behavior.

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline was married to Britney Spears for two years.

"Triple dog dare you to PLAY … in a world where I’ve always felt too scrutinized and judged … remember the ones you love the most will hurt you the most," she captioned a black-and-white photo of two unidentifiable people playing chess. "Is it my friends … taking chances? Or my f------ birthright to live, period ??? I prefer to live pray eat sleep repeat… 😒😒😒." Just a few hours later, the singer stripped completely naked on the bed in a cryptic selfie. "First time I took a picture of my face in bed !!! I look really different hmmmmmmm," she admitted. "I will stay in bed today 🕊️🕊️🕊️Anything good on TV ??? LOL."

Kevin Federline Uncovers Britney Spears' Chaotic Past

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline and Britney Spears finalized their divorce in 2007.

On October 21, Spears' ex-husband Federline released his memoir, You Thought You Know, that exposed his former flame. In the book, the 47-year-old detailed the phone call that was the "final straw" in their relationship. "I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call," he explained. "It was her, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as h---, begging me to come over. I could hear [our kids] Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw." The actor continued, "Hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then."

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Kevin Federline and Britney Spears have two sons.

Kevin also alleged that Britney would watch their children sleep with a knife in her hand. "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand," he revealed. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."

Britney Spears Feels 'Humiliated' by Kevin Federline's Book

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Kevin Federline and Britney Spears engaged in a messy custody battle.