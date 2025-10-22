Britney Spears Feels 'Scrutinized' and 'Judged' After Kevin Federline Makes Shocking Confessions About Her Past Behavior in His Memoir
Oct. 22 2025, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is clapping back at Kevin Federline's recent claims about her.
In a Tuesday, October 21, Instagram post, the pop star, 43, alluded to her ex's remarks about her concerning past behavior.
"Triple dog dare you to PLAY … in a world where I’ve always felt too scrutinized and judged … remember the ones you love the most will hurt you the most," she captioned a black-and-white photo of two unidentifiable people playing chess. "Is it my friends … taking chances? Or my f------ birthright to live, period ??? I prefer to live pray eat sleep repeat… 😒😒😒."
Just a few hours later, the singer stripped completely naked on the bed in a cryptic selfie.
"First time I took a picture of my face in bed !!! I look really different hmmmmmmm," she admitted. "I will stay in bed today 🕊️🕊️🕊️Anything good on TV ??? LOL."
Kevin Federline Uncovers Britney Spears' Chaotic Past
On October 21, Spears' ex-husband Federline released his memoir, You Thought You Know, that exposed his former flame. In the book, the 47-year-old detailed the phone call that was the "final straw" in their relationship.
"I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call," he explained. "It was her, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as h---, begging me to come over. I could hear [our kids] Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw."
The actor continued, "Hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then."
Kevin also alleged that Britney would watch their children sleep with a knife in her hand.
"They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand," he revealed. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."
Britney Spears Feels 'Humiliated' by Kevin Federline's Book
The "...Baby One More Time" musician continued to address the former backup dancer's allegations in a lengthy X post on Thursday, October 16.
"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain," she started. "Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting. I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY … no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it's a different world now."
She added, "Why is HE SO ANGRY ... and what's scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you f------ serious … I know his book will sell loads more than mine. If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them. What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine… the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying."