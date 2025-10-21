Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears continues to raise mental health concerns with her latest cryptic social media post. The pop star, 43, stripped nude while splaying out on her bed on Monday, October 20. Her strange Instagram share comes just days after ex Kevin Federline exposed her concerning past behavior in his memoir, You Thought You Knew.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears ditched clothing altogether in bed.

"First time I took a picture of my face in bed !!! I look really different hmmmmmmm. I will stay in bed today 🕊️🕊️🕊️Anything good on TV ??? LOL," Spears captioned the photo, with her long blonde hair styled in loose curls. She covered up her naked body with the bed sheets as a curtain hung over the door behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears Punched Son Sean Preston

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was married to Kevin Federline for two years.

Just a few days prior, a segment from Federline's book accused the "Toxic" singer of acting violent toward their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19. The former backup dancer, 47, alleged that she previously punched their eldest in the face and had an unhealthy obsession with their youngest. Britney reportedly required Jayden to bathe with her until he was 10 or 11 years old. "It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop," Kevin wrote. She would focus the majority of her attention on her youngest offspring. "This had gone on his whole life at that point, just one more thing that required my intervention to stop. It was a pattern: she’d pull him into her room at all hours, leaving Preston alone," the actor explained. "The imbalance in her attention towards them was beyond frustrating — it was harmful."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline Accuses Britney Spears of Watching Kids With a Knife as They Slept

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears and Kevin Federline have two sons.

Kevin also alleged that Britney would watch her children sleep as she held a knife in her hand. "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand," he disclosed. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."

Britney Spears Reacts to Kevin Federline's Memoir

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears and Kevin Federline finalized their divorce in July 2007.