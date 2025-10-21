Britney Spears Admits She 'Looks Different' in Naked Selfie After Kevin Federline Revealed She Allegedly Punched Her Son
Oct. 21 2025, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Britney Spears continues to raise mental health concerns with her latest cryptic social media post.
The pop star, 43, stripped nude while splaying out on her bed on Monday, October 20.
Her strange Instagram share comes just days after ex Kevin Federline exposed her concerning past behavior in his memoir, You Thought You Knew.
"First time I took a picture of my face in bed !!! I look really different hmmmmmmm. I will stay in bed today 🕊️🕊️🕊️Anything good on TV ??? LOL," Spears captioned the photo, with her long blonde hair styled in loose curls.
She covered up her naked body with the bed sheets as a curtain hung over the door behind her.
Kevin Federline Claims Britney Spears Punched Son Sean Preston
Just a few days prior, a segment from Federline's book accused the "Toxic" singer of acting violent toward their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19.
The former backup dancer, 47, alleged that she previously punched their eldest in the face and had an unhealthy obsession with their youngest. Britney reportedly required Jayden to bathe with her until he was 10 or 11 years old.
"It was clear he was uncomfortable, to put it mildly, and I had to step in and make it stop," Kevin wrote.
She would focus the majority of her attention on her youngest offspring.
"This had gone on his whole life at that point, just one more thing that required my intervention to stop. It was a pattern: she’d pull him into her room at all hours, leaving Preston alone," the actor explained. "The imbalance in her attention towards them was beyond frustrating — it was harmful."
Kevin Federline Accuses Britney Spears of Watching Kids With a Knife as They Slept
Kevin also alleged that Britney would watch her children sleep as she held a knife in her hand.
"They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand," he disclosed. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."
Britney Spears Reacts to Kevin Federline's Memoir
The award-winning artist responded to the allegations in a lengthy X post on Thursday, October 16.
"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain," she started. "Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting. I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY … no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it's a different world now."
Britney continued, "Why is HE SO ANGRY ... and what's scary is he’s convincing. It literally blows my mind the moments he stops before he cries are you f------ serious … I know his book will sell loads more than mine. If you really love someone then you don’t help them by humiliating them. What scared me was how serious and angry he got, people have no idea, it is way worse than anyone could imagine… the boy hates me and it is deep anger to literally say the things he is saying."