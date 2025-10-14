Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Recalls Pop Star Watching Their Children Sleep With a 'Knife in Her Hand'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married for three years.

"The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible," he wrote. "It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces." Kevin remembered a time when his children didn't want to go back to Britney's house because they were scared of her. "They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand," he recalled. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two sons.

The DJ has "never, ever, once, been against Britney" and has tried to maintain an amicable relationship with her. "It’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened — my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap," he explained. Kevin and Britney tied the knot in September 2004 and got divorced three years later. The 47-year-old relocated to Hawaii with his sons and wife, Victoria Prince, in 2023, as concerns about the "Womanizer" artist's well-being continued to rise.

Britney Spears' 'Messy' Living Situation

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Family and fans are worried about Britney Spears' mental well-being.

In September, an insider revealed that Britney is living in a "messy mansion" covered in dog poop. "[Britney is] having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years," the source shared. "Those close to her have seen this over and over again, and though it is monitored, they aren’t going to make any type of intervention." A member of the child star's family said they are "worried" and "terrified for her future," as she is "not doing well at all." "Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function," they claimed.

Fans Concerned Over Britney Spears' Mental Health

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears often posts dance videos on Instagram.