or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Recalls Pop Star Watching Their Children Sleep With a 'Knife in Her Hand'

Photo of Kevin Federline and Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline looked back on dark memories that raised concerns about the pop star's mental health.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 14 2025, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline thinks the pop star is headed down a dark path.

In his memoir, You Thought You Knew, the former backup dancer, 47, exposed his concerns over his former wife.

Federline — who shares sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with Britney — thinks she is destined for disaster.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married for three years.
Source: MEGA

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married for three years.

"The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible," he wrote. "It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces."

Kevin remembered a time when his children didn't want to go back to Britney's house because they were scared of her.

"They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand," he recalled. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two sons.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline share two sons.

The DJ has "never, ever, once, been against Britney" and has tried to maintain an amicable relationship with her.

"It’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened — my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap," he explained.

Kevin and Britney tied the knot in September 2004 and got divorced three years later. The 47-year-old relocated to Hawaii with his sons and wife, Victoria Prince, in 2023, as concerns about the "Womanizer" artist's well-being continued to rise.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' 'Messy' Living Situation

Image of Family and fans are worried about Britney Spears' mental well-being.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Family and fans are worried about Britney Spears' mental well-being.

In September, an insider revealed that Britney is living in a "messy mansion" covered in dog poop.

"[Britney is] having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years," the source shared. "Those close to her have seen this over and over again, and though it is monitored, they aren’t going to make any type of intervention."

A member of the child star's family said they are "worried" and "terrified for her future," as she is "not doing well at all."

"Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function," they claimed.

Fans Concerned Over Britney Spears' Mental Health

Image of Britney Spears often posts dance videos on Instagram.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears often posts dance videos on Instagram.

Social media users have also expressed their concerns, as Britney continues to put on erratic dance displays on Instagram.

"There I something [sic] so wrong going on with her. I get the most uneasy feeling watching her. It's her eyes," one fan wrote on a TikTok repost.

"She's a mess," another person claimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.