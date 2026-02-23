Britney Spears Flaunts Toned Figure in Daring Silver Cutout Dress: Photos
Feb. 23 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET
Britney Spears has once again turned up the heat on social media.
In a sultry new video, the pop icon, 44, showed off her toned figure while modeling a shimmering silver cutout dress that left little to the imagination.
Risqué Dancing Video
The sparkling ensemble featured a plunging neckline with triangular, bralette-style cups and a dramatic midsection cutout that highlighted her abs.
The ultra-short skirt draped low on her hips in a slinky, metallic fabric that caught the light as she moved.
Spears wore her long, blonde hair down in loose, slightly tousled waves that cascaded past her shoulders.
Her makeup appeared bold and smoky, with heavy eyeliner accentuating her eyes and a soft pink lip.
In the clip, the "Toxic" singer didn’t just pose for the camera; she also danced.
Spears swayed her hips, spun around, and stepped confidently toward the camera, letting the dress shimmer.
At one point, she playfully tugged at the hem of her skirt before breaking into a series of signature, free-spirited dance moves, flipping her hair and striking fierce poses.
She also cheekily revealed her bright pink underwear under the dress.
Another Jaw-Dropping Post
The eye-catching clip is just the latest example of Spears embracing her fearless approach to social media.
The Grammy winner has never shied away from sharing daring snaps and barely-there looks with her millions of followers.
Earlier this month, Spears sparked buzz after posting a sun-soaked beach photo in which she posed nude on the sand, strategically covering herself while adding a rose emoji for extra coverage.
With her blonde hair swept up in a messy updo and comments turned off, Spears let the image speak for itself.
Britney Spears Sold Her Music
Spears has officially parted ways with her legendary music catalog.
According to legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, the entertainer finalized a major agreement with publishing company Primary Wave, transferring ownership of her full catalog and song rights.
While financial details have not been publicly confirmed, sources claim the price tag was comparable to other blockbuster catalog sales in recent years — including the roughly $200 million Justin Bieber received when he sold his music rights in 2023.
Insiders told the outlet the agreement was completed in December 2025 and that Spears is happy with how everything turned out.
The deal covers many of her biggest chart-toppers, including "...Baby One More Time," "Oops!... I Did It Again," "Gimme More," "Circus," "Break the Ice" and "(You Drive Me) Crazy," among others.