or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Britney Spears
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Britney Spears Flaunts Toned Figure in Daring Silver Cutout Dress: Photos

split image of Britney Spears and Britney Spears
Source: mega; @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears flaunted her toned figure while dancing in a daring silver cutout dress in a sultry new video.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears has once again turned up the heat on social media.

In a sultry new video, the pop icon, 44, showed off her toned figure while modeling a shimmering silver cutout dress that left little to the imagination.

Article continues below advertisement

Risqué Dancing Video

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Britney Spears stuns in a plunging silver cutout dress.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears stuns in a plunging silver cutout dress.

The sparkling ensemble featured a plunging neckline with triangular, bralette-style cups and a dramatic midsection cutout that highlighted her abs.

The ultra-short skirt draped low on her hips in a slinky, metallic fabric that caught the light as she moved.

Spears wore her long, blonde hair down in loose, slightly tousled waves that cascaded past her shoulders.

Her makeup appeared bold and smoky, with heavy eyeliner accentuating her eyes and a soft pink lip.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star showed off her toned abs in the sparkling ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Spears danced and posed confidently in the sultry clip.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Spears danced and posed confidently in the sultry clip.

In the clip, the "Toxic" singer didn’t just pose for the camera; she also danced.

Spears swayed her hips, spun around, and stepped confidently toward the camera, letting the dress shimmer.

At one point, she playfully tugged at the hem of her skirt before breaking into a series of signature, free-spirited dance moves, flipping her hair and striking fierce poses.

She also cheekily revealed her bright pink underwear under the dress.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another Jaw-Dropping Post

image of The singer paired the bold look with smoky eye makeup.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The singer paired the bold look with smoky eye makeup.

The eye-catching clip is just the latest example of Spears embracing her fearless approach to social media.

The Grammy winner has never shied away from sharing daring snaps and barely-there looks with her millions of followers.

Earlier this month, Spears sparked buzz after posting a sun-soaked beach photo in which she posed nude on the sand, strategically covering herself while adding a rose emoji for extra coverage.

With her blonde hair swept up in a messy updo and comments turned off, Spears let the image speak for itself.

Britney Spears Sold Her Music

image of Spears has been known for her fearless style on social media.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Spears has been known for her fearless style on social media.

Spears has officially parted ways with her legendary music catalog.

According to legal paperwork obtained by TMZ, the entertainer finalized a major agreement with publishing company Primary Wave, transferring ownership of her full catalog and song rights.

While financial details have not been publicly confirmed, sources claim the price tag was comparable to other blockbuster catalog sales in recent years — including the roughly $200 million Justin Bieber received when he sold his music rights in 2023.

Insiders told the outlet the agreement was completed in December 2025 and that Spears is happy with how everything turned out.

The deal covers many of her biggest chart-toppers, including "...Baby One More Time," "Oops!... I Did It Again," "Gimme More," "Circus," "Break the Ice" and "(You Drive Me) Crazy," among others.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.