Britney Spears Wears Nothing But Her Birthday Suit in Jaw-Dropping Selfie at the Beach: Photo
Feb. 21 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET
Britney Spears may not have went to a nude beach, but she did go nearly naked during her latest sunny outing.
The pop princess, 43, opted to forgo the snowy winter weather by posing in her birthday suit on the beach in her new Instagram post.
In a photo she posted on February 20, Spears shared a filtered pic of herself covering her chest and smiling to the camera on the sand.
She put a rose emoji on her booty and she had her blonde tresses pulled into a messy updo. She didn't post a caption and she kept her comments off, however that didn't stop her from baring it all.
Britney Spears Often Shares Risqué Photos Online
The "Toxic" songstress often takes to her social media to post selfies and random photos of herself sans her clothes — usually without explanation or context.
But Spears has no qualms about sharing her NSFW snapshots and explained why in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me.
“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses," she wrote.
Britney Spears Sold Her Music Catalog for $200 Million
"But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel s--- and taking my own picture, doing whatever I want with it," Spears penned.
The Grammy winner's beachy post comes after she signed a "landmark deal" to sell off her entire music catalog for a hefty $200 million.
Spears is reportedly very satisfied with this contract, as she hopes it will secure her future. A source revealed that this decision is all about “correcting history" and "honoring her legacy."
Spears also discussed her 2008 conservatorship in her tell-all book, noting how she was deprived of control over her finances and life decisions during the legal guardianship.
“Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself… my father and his associates having control over my body and my money … makes me feel sick," she wrote. The singer was put under the legal agreement by her father, Jamie Spears, but was released from it in November 2021.
“The saddest part to me was that what I always wanted was a dad who would love me as I was—somebody who would say, “I just love you. You could do anything right now. I’d still love you with unconditional love," she also penned about her relationship with her father.