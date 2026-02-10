Britney Spears Sells Off Entire Music Catalog in 'Landmark Deal' After Saying She'll Never Perform in the U.S. Again

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears has sold her iconic collection of music to publishing company Primary Wave. In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the pop princess, 44, signed a "landmark deal" with the label in which she offered up her entire music catalog, as well as her rights to her songs.

Britney Spears Is Happy That She Sold Her Music Rights

Source: MEGA The pop star sold off her music catalog.

While the actual cost of the package has not been disclosed, it reportedly has a hefty price tag similar to the $200-million range that Justin Bieber was paid for when he sold his own records in 2023. Insiders told the publication the deal was sealed in December 2025, and Spears is extremely happy with the outcome. Among her hits included in the catalog include: "(You Drive Me) Crazy," "...Baby One More Time," "Break The Ice," "Circus," "Gimme More" and "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Britney Spears Doesn't Want to Sing Onstage in the U.S. Again

Source: MEGA Britney Spears last released an album in 2016.

According to Variety, the deal allegedly also consists of the "Toxic" songstress artist royalties and publishing rights. Spears' last album was her 2016 record Glory. She has also not been in concert since October 2018, when she finished off her Piece of Me tour with a last show at the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. In 2021, her 13-year-long conservatorship was dropped, and she has stayed mostly under the radar since then — except for several unnerving and random Instagram videos, where she dances or poses without any clothes on.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears hasn't performed since 2018.

Last month, Spears stated that she has no desire to ever perform in the United States ever again and even hopes to move to the Cotswolds in Great Britain, sometime in the near future. The Crossroads star wrote on social media that she won't sing onstage in the U.S. anymore for “extremely sensitive reasons.” "I walked through the fire to save my life," she said, adding that she may in fact, perform live again in the United Kingdom and Australia.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears might move to England.