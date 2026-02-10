or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Britney Spears
ENTERTAINMENT

Britney Spears Sells Off Entire Music Catalog in 'Landmark Deal' After Saying She'll Never Perform in the U.S. Again

image of Britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has sold off her music catalog and rights to her songs in a new 'landmark deal.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET

Britney Spears has sold her iconic collection of music to publishing company Primary Wave.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the pop princess, 44, signed a "landmark deal" with the label in which she offered up her entire music catalog, as well as her rights to her songs.

Britney Spears Is Happy That She Sold Her Music Rights

image of Britney spears
Source: MEGA

The pop star sold off her music catalog.

While the actual cost of the package has not been disclosed, it reportedly has a hefty price tag similar to the $200-million range that Justin Bieber was paid for when he sold his own records in 2023.

Insiders told the publication the deal was sealed in December 2025, and Spears is extremely happy with the outcome.

Among her hits included in the catalog include: "(You Drive Me) Crazy," "...Baby One More Time," "Break The Ice," "Circus," "Gimme More" and "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Britney Spears Doesn't Want to Sing Onstage in the U.S. Again

image of Britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears last released an album in 2016.

According to Variety, the deal allegedly also consists of the "Toxic" songstress artist royalties and publishing rights.

Spears' last album was her 2016 record Glory. She has also not been in concert since October 2018, when she finished off her Piece of Me tour with a last show at the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

In 2021, her 13-year-long conservatorship was dropped, and she has stayed mostly under the radar since then — except for several unnerving and random Instagram videos, where she dances or poses without any clothes on.

Britney Spears

image of Britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears hasn't performed since 2018.

Last month, Spears stated that she has no desire to ever perform in the United States ever again and even hopes to move to the Cotswolds in Great Britain, sometime in the near future.

The Crossroads star wrote on social media that she won't sing onstage in the U.S. anymore for “extremely sensitive reasons.”

"I walked through the fire to save my life," she said, adding that she may in fact, perform live again in the United Kingdom and Australia.

image of Britney spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears might move to England.

Spears is also thinking of living in jolly old England for a quieter life away from the spotlight — with Simon Cowell's help.

"She has a deep sense of being boxed in by her history in America," a source exclusively told OK!. "Her homeland also bears huge memories of trauma after she was hounded for years by the media there. From her perspective, too many people still define her by the scars she endured rather than recognizing the person she is trying to become now."

"What she is craving is a calmer environment where she can slow down, feel some peace and rebuild her life without being endlessly confronted by memories and narratives she is desperate to leave behind," the insider said.

