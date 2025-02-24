or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Britney Spears
OK LogoPHOTOS

Oops!... She Did It Again! Britney Spears' Hottest Photos

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears loves to go nude and post some thirst traps on social media!

By:

Feb. 24 2025, Published 2:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Showed Off Her Back

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears fills her Instagram page with steamy photos and videos.

In a racy Instagram photo in July 2024, Britney Spears paraded her toned back while wearing a tiny thong panty.

"You know me ??? Me don’t know english … say hello to my a-- !!!" she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

A Sizzling Beach Day

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

She currently has 41.8 million followers on Instagram.

Spears went topless during a beach getaway, leaving little to the imagination by wearing nothing but a yellow string bikini bottom.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Ditched Her Bikini

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears has moved on with Paul Richard Soliz after her divorce from Sam Asghari.

The 43-year-old "Toxic" singer bared it all in a March 2024 snap. She served a naked photo of herself, cutely posing for the camera while putting the attention on her unclothed backside.

Article continues below advertisement

Flaunting Her Slim Physique

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were married from 2022 to 2024.

"Repost because I can !!! Swipe !!! 🈵🈵🌹📐," she captioned a bedroom photo of herself, only wearing a yellow lace panty as she turned her back from the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

So Close!

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari dated for years after meeting on her 'Slumber Party' music video set.

Spears surprised her followers when she reuploaded a closeup photo of her chest in a black lace bra.

She wrote, "Reposting a pic I did last year live ⭐️⭐️⭐️ !!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Showcased Her Curves

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Sam Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023.

In a January 2023 photoset, the "Oops!... I Did It Again" hitmaker paraded her physique in a red bandeau top with a Coca-Cola logo and a matching miniskirt. She completed her daring look with a pair of white boots.

Article continues below advertisement

She Went Bare

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

They finalized their divorce in May 2024.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Spears set pulses racing when she posed totally naked in an Instagram snap, with only carefully placed flower emojis covering her modesty.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Is Often in Her Birthday Suit

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Sam Asghari revealed he signed an NDA while he was still married to Britney Spears.

The "…Baby One More Time" songstress cupped her chest with her hands, only using a cherry blossom to cover her naughty bits while relaxing on a bathtub.

Article continues below advertisement

She Paraded Her Naked Body

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was declared legally single on her 43rd birthday.

During a sunny getaway in Mexico, Spears bared her body while lying beachside. She freely exposed her body parts but used emojis for a modest touch.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Posed Topless Again

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

She was previously married to Kevin Federline.

Spears displayed her voluptuous figure in a shirtless Instagram photo, playfully covering her chest with her hands and blonde hair. She also highlighted her ripped midsection by unbuttoning her white denim shorts.

"Rose is two years old but what if time is an illusion 🤔🤔🤔 !!!??? I’m wearing the same necklace TODAY that I’m wearing here !!!" she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Always on Fire

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

She shares two children with Kevin Federline.

Spears turned up the heat in September 2022 snap, posing fully naked with only a well-placed heart emoji covering her back crack.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Made the Night Better

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears revealed she suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with Sam Asghari.

Spears donned nothing but a blue bottom in a sultry July 2022 bedroom selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

Another Mexican Trip

britney spears hottest photos
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

She also had a high-profile relationship with Justin Timberlake.

The Princess of Pop struck a pose on the sandy shores in a mint green two-piece bikini during a romantic Mexican vacation in 2022.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.