Britney Spears' Transformation: From Pop Princess to Social Media Queen
2000
Britney Spears dominated the 2000 Teen Choice Awards in her fringe dress and matching strappy stilettos.
2001
Coming straight from the style department, Spears wore a pink jacket and pink shirt to film the David Letterman Show at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York.
2002
The "Toxic" singer dazzled in her sparkly sequined dress when she attended the American Music Awards in 2002 with her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. They dated from 1999 to 2002.
2005
Pregnant Spears made a public appearance in Malibu, donning a strapless pink tube and gray skirt.
2006
The Princess of Pop was spotted out and about in Maui while her husband at the time, Kevin Federline, spent time with his friends.
2007
The Longshot actress kept it casual while out in Malibu, Calif. At the time, she sported a hat and massive sunglasses, which complemented her lace-print dress and black heels.
2008
Spears' fans in the U.K. saw her again following her performance on The X Factor. The "Oops!... I Did It Again" songstress wore black jeans and a shirt under her feather bolero jacket.
2010
Spears kept it casual during an outing with her then-boyfriend, Jason Trawick, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
2012
The "…Baby One More Time" singer looked gorgeous in her white curve-hugging dress at the Fox channel upfronts in New York.
2015
The Crossroads actress shared a mirror selfie on Instagram alongside the caption, "Getting older... I need my glasses!"
2016
"Interview promo overseas! Busy day!" she captioned a 2016 post, which showed her rocking her halter neck playsuit while posing in a hotel corridor.
2017
The "I'm a Slave 4 U" songstress showed off her ripped physique in her mandatory gym photo.
2018
Let the shirt do the talking! Spears unleashed her cute side when she wore eyeglasses and a shirt that had the text, "Talk Nerdy To Me," a reference to Jason Derulo's hit song "Talk Dirty."
2019
"I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!! Oh well 😔 ..... but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀," the "Don't Let Me Be the Last to Know" singer wrote in the caption of her mirror selfie.
2020
Very demure! Very cutesy! Spears smiled slightly in an Instagram snap.
2021
"A never before seen shot from Project Rose 🌹," Spears, who was wearing an off-the-shoulder top in the picture, said.
2022
Spears set her fans' pulses racing with a cropped photo on Instagram.
She wrote, "Instagram doesn't like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here's a selfie of me in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!! Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years ☕️ … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I'm treated as an equal … let's have coffee and talk about it !!!"
2023
Spears confidently wore a bright red bodycon dress that accentuated her curves.
2024
Spears rocked a pink bikini during a beach getaway.