or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Britney Spears
OK LogoPHOTOS

Britney Spears' Transformation: From Pop Princess to Social Media Queen

britney spears transformation
Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

See how much Britney Spears has evolved decades after her debut.

By:

Nov. 28 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

2000

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears dominated the 2000 Teen Choice Awards in her fringe dress and matching strappy stilettos.

Article continues below advertisement

2001

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Coming straight from the style department, Spears wore a pink jacket and pink shirt to film the David Letterman Show at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

2002

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "Toxic" singer dazzled in her sparkly sequined dress when she attended the American Music Awards in 2002 with her then-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. They dated from 1999 to 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Pregnant Spears made a public appearance in Malibu, donning a strapless pink tube and gray skirt.

Article continues below advertisement

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGAMEGA

The Princess of Pop was spotted out and about in Maui while her husband at the time, Kevin Federline, spent time with his friends.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Longshot actress kept it casual while out in Malibu, Calif. At the time, she sported a hat and massive sunglasses, which complemented her lace-print dress and black heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Spears' fans in the U.K. saw her again following her performance on The X Factor. The "Oops!... I Did It Again" songstress wore black jeans and a shirt under her feather bolero jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Spears kept it casual during an outing with her then-boyfriend, Jason Trawick, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "…Baby One More Time" singer looked gorgeous in her white curve-hugging dress at the Fox channel upfronts in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

Embedded Image
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The Crossroads actress shared a mirror selfie on Instagram alongside the caption, "Getting older... I need my glasses!"

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Embedded Image
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

"Interview promo overseas! Busy day!" she captioned a 2016 post, which showed her rocking her halter neck playsuit while posing in a hotel corridor.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The "I'm a Slave 4 U" songstress showed off her ripped physique in her mandatory gym photo.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Embedded Image
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Let the shirt do the talking! Spears unleashed her cute side when she wore eyeglasses and a shirt that had the text, "Talk Nerdy To Me," a reference to Jason Derulo's hit song "Talk Dirty."

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

"I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!! Oh well 😔 ..... but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀," the "Don't Let Me Be the Last to Know" singer wrote in the caption of her mirror selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Embedded Image
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Very demure! Very cutesy! Spears smiled slightly in an Instagram snap.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Embedded Image
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

"A never before seen shot from Project Rose 🌹," Spears, who was wearing an off-the-shoulder top in the picture, said.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Embedded Image
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Spears set her fans' pulses racing with a cropped photo on Instagram.

She wrote, "Instagram doesn't like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here's a selfie of me in Mexico 🇲🇽 !!! Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years ☕️ … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I'm treated as an equal … let's have coffee and talk about it !!!"

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Embedded Image
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Spears confidently wore a bright red bodycon dress that accentuated her curves.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Embedded Image
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Spears rocked a pink bikini during a beach getaway.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.