Britney Spears Steps Out with Champagne Flute Amid Concerns Over Erratic Behavior
Dec. 28 2025, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
Britney Spears was recently spotted in Los Angeles with a champagne flute in hand, raising eyebrows and concerns over her recent erratic behavior.
The "Toxic" singer was seen leaving the Stonehaus wine bar in Westlake Village, Calif., according to photos obtained by Page Six.
The singer addressed the paparazzi in an Instagram video, expressing her frustration over being photographed. "It’s so offensive," she stated, emphasizing that the paparazzi are “incredibly mean” and often capture “the worst photos” of her.
Images show the Crossroads actress making her way to her car, accompanied by a staff member from the wine bar. To stay discreet, Spears wore sunglasses and styled a white lace scarf over her head. She donned a brown plaid blazer layered over a cropped lace shirt and low-rise blue jeans, completing her look with brown heels and a taupe handbag.
As for her makeup, Spears opted for bright red lipstick and let her hair fall in messy waves around her face.
Her outing comes amid growing concerns from family and friends about her well-being.
In October, Spears made headlines for driving erratically after a night out with friends, which included swerving into other lanes after leaving the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
- Britney Spears Sparks Concern as She Has a Nip Slip While Partying in Cabo With Tattooed Mystery Man During Birthday Trip
- 'Spiraling' Britney Spears Seen Driving Erratically After Night Out as Kevin Federline Fears for Her Well-Being: Report
- Britney Spears Makes Racy Instagram Return as She Reflects on 'Crazy' Year and Setting 'Boundaries' After Kevin Federline Drama
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A source informed Daily Mail that her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s new memoir, You Thought You Knew, contributed to her distress, explaining, “She’s spiraling. It’s reopening old wounds.”
Spears defended herself in a social media post, stating, “If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me…🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️🤓.”
Yet, those close to Spears remain alarmed about her “terrifying” behavior. "There’s a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself?" a source said.
Federline’s tell-all memoir — released on October 21 — accused Spears of infidelity and substance abuse during their marriage.
Spears, who shares sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with the dancer, denied his claims, calling them “extremely hurtful” and “exhausting.”
She also accused him of “constant gaslighting,” stating on X, “Those white lies in that book are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.”
In a recent interview, Federline claimed his intentions are purely for the well-being of their children, stating, “They absolutely love their mom, right? I mean, they always, always have, always will.”
Following Spears' mid-2000s struggles, Federline gained custody of their children, leading to Spears being placed under a restrictive conservatorship that lasted for 13 years until its termination in 2021.