Britney Spears Steps Out with Champagne Flute Amid Concerns Over Erratic Behavior

Britney Spears was recently spotted in Los Angeles with a champagne flute in hand, raising eyebrows and concerns over her recent erratic behavior. The "Toxic" singer was seen leaving the Stonehaus wine bar in Westlake Village, Calif., according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was seen leaving a wine bar in Los Angeles.

The singer addressed the paparazzi in an Instagram video, expressing her frustration over being photographed. "It’s so offensive," she stated, emphasizing that the paparazzi are “incredibly mean” and often capture “the worst photos” of her.

Images show the Crossroads actress making her way to her car, accompanied by a staff member from the wine bar. To stay discreet, Spears wore sunglasses and styled a white lace scarf over her head. She donned a brown plaid blazer layered over a cropped lace shirt and low-rise blue jeans, completing her look with brown heels and a taupe handbag. As for her makeup, Spears opted for bright red lipstick and let her hair fall in messy waves around her face.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer is frustrated with paparazzi attention.

Article continues below advertisement

Her outing comes amid growing concerns from family and friends about her well-being. In October, Spears made headlines for driving erratically after a night out with friends, which included swerving into other lanes after leaving the Red-O restaurant in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram People are expressing growing concerns about Britney Spears' well-being.

A source informed Daily Mail that her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s new memoir, You Thought You Knew, contributed to her distress, explaining, “She’s spiraling. It’s reopening old wounds.” Spears defended herself in a social media post, stating, “If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me…🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤓.” Yet, those close to Spears remain alarmed about her “terrifying” behavior. "There’s a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself?" a source said.

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline has custody of his two children with Britney Spears.

Federline’s tell-all memoir — released on October 21 — accused Spears of infidelity and substance abuse during their marriage. Spears, who shares sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with the dancer, denied his claims, calling them “extremely hurtful” and “exhausting.” She also accused him of “constant gaslighting,” stating on X, “Those white lies in that book are going straight to the bank and I am the only one who genuinely gets hurt here.”

