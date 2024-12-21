Britney Spears Is 'Brushing Off New Concerns' About Her Well-Being, Source Claims: She Wants People to 'Leave Her Alone'
Though Britney Spears' social media videos are concerning, it seems like the pop star doesn't care what people think about her.
“Britney is brushing off new concerns for her well-being and angrily insisting that people back off and leave her alone – even though there are justifiable fears about her erratic behavior that are growing inside her inner circle,” a source dished, adding that she posts the videos for "attention."
“Britney seems to want it both ways, and does all sorts of other wacky stuff and then complains when people take notice," the insider added.
After the "Toxic" singer, 42, was placed under a conservatorship in January 2008 until 2021, her loved ones still make sure to look out for her.
“Rarely a day goes by that Britney doesn’t have someone reaching out to her to check on her and offer to get her help,” the source spilled.
“It’s infuriating to Britney because she swears that she’s totally fine and is just finally doing whatever the heck she wants. She knows some of her fans get her videos and love them and she has fun making them, she doesn’t see what all the fuss is about and wishes people would back off and leave her alone," they added.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde babe, who shares sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, with ex Kevin Federline, seems to be talking to her family again despite the pain they put her through while she was under the conservatorship.
“My brother decided to visit me in Mexico,” the pop star said about her sibling, who visited her in her new alleged home. “It’s my s--- brother. I love my brother so much. He flew all the way over here, he’s so nice and handsome.”
“To all the girls out there, y’all better watch the f--- out b------,” she teased, as Bryan laughed beside her. “You’ll have to deal with me.”
The reunion comes right after the singer said she’ll be spending the holidays with her brood — though she didn’t say exactly who would be joining her.
“Way different without heels!!! I’m shorter, and yes, my feet bled again, but it didn’t hurt!!! Psss so excited to see family this year for Christmas!!! Miss you guys so much!!!” she wrote alongside one of her signature dance videos in a since-deleted post.
