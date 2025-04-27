or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Pulls Down Her Plaid Skirt as She Twirls Around in Latest Dance Video

photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears pulled her pleated skirt down in a new Instagram video.

By:

April 27 2025, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears has gone full schoolgirl!

The pop star posted a new Instagram video of herself twirling in a plaid skirt, tethered white crop top and a burnt orange bikini top.

As she danced, Spears donned a bright smile for her 41.8 million Instagram followers. At one point, the “Gimme More” singer pulled her skirt down to expose her torso even more than it already was.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears pulls down skirt twirls dance video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop icon revived her 'Baby One More Time' outfit in her new dancing video.

Article continues below advertisement

The hitmaker wore her blonde locks down in a curled hairdo. She paired her uniform-inspired outfit with a pair of black leather boots, which she previously stated were “f------ expensive.”

Spears seemingly reinvented her look from the official music video for “Baby One More Time,” released in 1998. In the video, the singer, who was 16 years old at the time, wore a similar white crop top, tied below her bust. She also rocked a short pleated skirt, much like the one she wore in her recent Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears pulls skirt twirls dance video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears had her conservatorship lifted in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the entertainer has kept out of the Hollywood lifestyle since her conservatorship, which was instituted in 2008 and withdrawn in 2021, she has recently been vacationing in Mexico.

Many fans who have spotted the star enjoying her nights out in Mexico have shared videos of her on social media. One X post of Spears looking genuinely content shocked the user who reshared it. The poster questioned how “she looks so good and happy after the 13 years of torture her family put her through,” adding, “It’s not normal for anyone to be this strong.”

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears pulls skirt twirls dance new video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears recently said she wants to move to Mexico to escape the paparrazi.

Article continues below advertisement

In December 2024, Spears revealed in an Instagram video she would be moving to Mexico to escape the paparazzi who have “always been incredibly cruel to me.”

She added, “It really kind of hurts my feelings that paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like, a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me.”

Spears’ tough run with paparazzi was recently discussed by Ben Affleck in a podcast interview with Theo Von on “This Past Weekend.” The Accountant actor emphasized the songstress and how she’s been mistreated by the media.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears pulls down skirt twirls dance new video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Ben Affleck told Theo Von he could relate to Britney Spears' opinion of the paparrazi.

“Having had my own experiences myself, I knew these people [were] following her around in a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty,” Affleck stated. “I don’t know, because I don’t know her, but I do know that the cycle of having people harangue and yell at you and hassle you and follow you — it kind of seemed like that itself [could have caused Spears’ mental health to decline].”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.