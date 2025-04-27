Britney Spears Pulls Down Her Plaid Skirt as She Twirls Around in Latest Dance Video

Britney Spears has gone full schoolgirl!

The pop star posted a new Instagram video of herself twirling in a plaid skirt, tethered white crop top and a burnt orange bikini top.

As she danced, Spears donned a bright smile for her 41.8 million Instagram followers. At one point, the “Gimme More” singer pulled her skirt down to expose her torso even more than it already was.