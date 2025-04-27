Britney Spears Pulls Down Her Plaid Skirt as She Twirls Around in Latest Dance Video
Britney Spears has gone full schoolgirl!
The pop star posted a new Instagram video of herself twirling in a plaid skirt, tethered white crop top and a burnt orange bikini top.
As she danced, Spears donned a bright smile for her 41.8 million Instagram followers. At one point, the “Gimme More” singer pulled her skirt down to expose her torso even more than it already was.
The hitmaker wore her blonde locks down in a curled hairdo. She paired her uniform-inspired outfit with a pair of black leather boots, which she previously stated were “f------ expensive.”
Spears seemingly reinvented her look from the official music video for “Baby One More Time,” released in 1998. In the video, the singer, who was 16 years old at the time, wore a similar white crop top, tied below her bust. She also rocked a short pleated skirt, much like the one she wore in her recent Instagram post.
Though the entertainer has kept out of the Hollywood lifestyle since her conservatorship, which was instituted in 2008 and withdrawn in 2021, she has recently been vacationing in Mexico.
Many fans who have spotted the star enjoying her nights out in Mexico have shared videos of her on social media. One X post of Spears looking genuinely content shocked the user who reshared it. The poster questioned how “she looks so good and happy after the 13 years of torture her family put her through,” adding, “It’s not normal for anyone to be this strong.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In December 2024, Spears revealed in an Instagram video she would be moving to Mexico to escape the paparazzi who have “always been incredibly cruel to me.”
She added, “It really kind of hurts my feelings that paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like, a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me.”
Spears’ tough run with paparazzi was recently discussed by Ben Affleck in a podcast interview with Theo Von on “This Past Weekend.” The Accountant actor emphasized the songstress and how she’s been mistreated by the media.
“Having had my own experiences myself, I knew these people [were] following her around in a time where she may or may not have been having difficulty,” Affleck stated. “I don’t know, because I don’t know her, but I do know that the cycle of having people harangue and yell at you and hassle you and follow you — it kind of seemed like that itself [could have caused Spears’ mental health to decline].”