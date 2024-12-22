Britney Spears 'Would Love' to Make 'Peace With Her Parents' — But She's 'Still Carrying a Lot of Anger Towards Them Both'
Britney Spears hopes to make amends with her parents, Jamie and Lynn Spears, one day, but the pain is still too sharp, according to a source.
“In a perfect world, Britney would love nothing more than to make peace with her parents,” the source shared. “It’s not that simple because she’s still carrying a lot of anger towards them both, but especially her dad.”
The insider said the “Toxic” singer, 43, likely won't be smoothing things over with her father anytime soon, but the pop star “goes back and forth on whether she can forgive her mom.”
“[Britney] has had some visits with her, but it’s pretty sporadic,” the source said. “But as far as her dad is concerned, she’s still totally closed off.”
Britney and Jamie have had a rocky relationship ever since she was legally placed under his control during her 13-year conservatorship.
“She has so much trauma,” the insider stated. “[Britney] blames him for a lot of her issues. It’s especially hard because her sons are still very close to their grandpa and no doubt would like to see her forgive him.”
In 2021, Jamie and Britney got into a lengthy legal battle after she accused him of “conservatorship abuse” — including allegedly forcing her into mental institutions and rehabs, recommending drugs that made her unable to “even stand up for [herself]” and completely violating her privacy 24/7.
Jamie denied the allegations and said he didn’t “know if she’d be alive” without the conservatorship in 2022.
The insider also predicted the mom-of-two — who shares sons Jayden James, 18, and Sean Preston, 19, with ex Kevin Federline — will likely not patch things up with Jamie before the 72-year-old’s death.
“He’s a pretty sad old man and at this point, it seems like he’ll probably go to his grave with Britney hating him,” they claimed. “For his part, he feels pretty misunderstood and still insists that he did what he had to do to save her life.”
“It’s all very sad and definitely causes a whole lot of anguish for Britney, but she’s still at a point where she’s convinced that she can’t trust him or her mom,” the source explained.
As OK! previously reported, Jamie experienced severe health issues, including kidney problems and leg amputation, earlier this year. Many thought might help the father-daughter duo come together. However, Britney had mixed feelings.
"She’s sad for him, but it’s not that simple to just forgive and forget the way he destroyed her life," a source noted. "It’s an extremely complicated and painful situation."
