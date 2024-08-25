Britney Spears 'Is Sad' for Father Jamie as He Deals With Health Issues — But She'll 'Never Forget the Way He Destroyed Her Life'

"She’s sad for him but it’s not that simple to just forgive and forget the way he destroyed her life," a source spilled to a news outlet. "It’s an extremely complicated and painful situation."

And according to the source, the situation became even more painful for the Princess of Pop, 42, when her distant sons — Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden, 17 — chose to pursue a relationship with their grandfather, despite a past altercation that resulted in Jamie being banned from seeing the boys for several years.

"It hurts that her dad is somehow more important to them than she is," the source added. "It’s a kick in the teeth."