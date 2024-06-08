Britney Spears 'Doesn’t Trust Anyone in Her Family' After She Felt Like a 'Prisoner' in 13-Year Conservatorship: Source

"She may have seemed receptive to meeting with Lynne and Jamie Lynn at first. Then she changed her mind and got paranoid they were trying to trick her," the insider explained to a news publication after a report surfaced claiming the famous family was going to try and convince Britney to move back home to Louisiana.

While Britney has loads of trauma from what her family did to her in the past, the confidante noted the 42-year-old had fair reason to be concerned, as other sources previously revealed alleged plans to possibly put the "Toxic" hitmaker back under a conservatorship after spending 13 years under her father's abusive control.