Britney Spears 'Doesn’t Trust Anyone in Her Family' After She Felt Like a 'Prisoner' in 13-Year Conservatorship: Source
Britney Spears won't make the same mistake twice — especially when it comes to trusting her family.
After the Princess of Pop hinted she was considering reconciling with her parents, Jamie and Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, a source revealed the "Circus" singer had second thoughts.
"She may have seemed receptive to meeting with Lynne and Jamie Lynn at first. Then she changed her mind and got paranoid they were trying to trick her," the insider explained to a news publication after a report surfaced claiming the famous family was going to try and convince Britney to move back home to Louisiana.
While Britney has loads of trauma from what her family did to her in the past, the confidante noted the 42-year-old had fair reason to be concerned, as other sources previously revealed alleged plans to possibly put the "Toxic" hitmaker back under a conservatorship after spending 13 years under her father's abusive control.
"She was kept a 'prisoner' for 13 years, the way she tells it," the source dished. "She’s afraid if she gives them an inch, they’ll take a mile. She misses her mom and sister, but she doesn’t trust anyone in her family."
While she may proceed with caution when it comes to spending time with her relatives, Britney seems to be on alright terms with her older brother, Bryan, as the siblings recently went on vacation together in Las Vegas — where they also reportedly met up with the mom-of-two's ex-fiancé Jason Trawick, who briefly served as his former lover's co-conservator from 2012 to 2013.
During her Las Vegas vacation, Britney updated fans with a glimpse inside her and Bryan's plans — which included a trip to the spa for some rest and relaxation.
"My brother, we’re in Vegas, and we’re going to the spa, and we’re lost!" the award-winning artist shouted in a video of the brother-sister duo checking in to Resorts World's Awana Spa. "I feel like I’m tripping, dude! This is better than Disneyland because it’s s---."
Last month, Britney oddly uploaded a kind post about her family despite frequently bashing them via Instagram.
"We all have issues with our family but dear God you can’t help how much you love them," she expressed in the caption of a post featuring her mom sitting at a table with her sister's kids Maddie and Ivey, as they chowed down on some homemade food. "I’m not in this picture but I sure as h--- feel like I am."
Britney proceeded to call her estranged family "absolutely beautiful" and admitted she misses them.
