Britney Spears Reveals She'll 'Never Perform in the U.S.' Again — But Hints She'll Team Up With Her 'Star' Son for International Shows

Britney Spears is opening up about her future on stage — and it doesn’t include performing in the United States. On Thursday, January 8, the pop icon shared a candid Instagram post about her potential return to music after a several-year hiatus. She also reflected on her healing journey and shared that she’s supporting her son’s growing love for music.”

The singer shares sons Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline with ex Kevin Federline, though her message appeared to be centered on Jayden, who has been pursuing music production. “Sending this piano to my son this year!!! Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life… I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!” Britney wrote in the caption.

Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears said she will 'never perform' in the U.S. again.

Alongside her message, Britney shared a throwback photo from the 29th Annual American Music Awards, held January 9, 2002, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. In the image, the “Everytime” singer was seated onstage next to a piano, glowing in a nude sheer maxi dress while smiling and holding a microphone.

About a year ago, a source told Page Six that Britney has been fully behind Jayden’s decision to pursue music seriously. “Britney sees so much of herself in Jayden,” the insider shared. “She got started at such a young age, too, and respects his work ethic.”

“Britney loves Jayden’s style and thinks he has such a fresh sound,” the source continued. “She’s so proud of him and all the work he’s clearly put into his passion.”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer hinted at future international shows with her son Jayden James Federline.

According to the insider, Spears believes her son is “so talented” and has a “bright and successful future ahead of him” in the industry. “Britney fully supports Jayden’s music-producing career,” the source explained. “She doesn’t think he needs any advice, but let him know she’s more than willing to lend a hand or offer any help along the way if he needs or wants it.”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram A source said Britney Spears fully supports son Jayden’s music career.

In March 2025, Britney shared several Instagram clips of Jayden, 18, showing off his piano skills and mumble rapping. As Jayden played, Britney could be heard reacting with excitement, saying, “Jesus! That’s sick!” She captioned the post, “WOW WOW WOW !!!”

@oficiallmao 🤷‍♂️Qué opinas de este reencuentro, Consideras que es un estímulo positivo para @Britney Spears o que por el contrario debe también estar lejos de sus chamos ? Los leo 👇🏻 ✨Por cierto del 1 al 10 cuando le dan a Jayden ferderline en el piano ? ♬ Anxiety - Doechii Source: @oficiallmao/TikTok

In another clip, Jayden walked around wearing dark sunglasses indoors while mumbling lyrics, prompting Britney to shout, “Well that was really good! My son just played! Oh my God! I felt it in my bones, and my heart, and my lungs, and my a--, and my throat and my…” before Jayden appeared to finish the sentence with “my d---.”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears has publicly praised her son’s talent on Instagram.