Britney Spears Shows Off Her Son Jayden's Musical Talents as Their Bond Continues to Grow After Yearslong Estrangement: Watch
Britney Spears' son Jayden James Federline is following in his mom's musically talented footsteps!
On Monday night, March 10, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram to show off the melodic skills of her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's youngest child.
"He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him," Britney captioned a video of the 18-year-old freestyle rapping inside of the "Toxic" singer's home. "I can’t believe he’s mine !!! I was honestly scared that’s not normal !!!"
In the clip, the "Circus" hitmaker could be heard excitedly explaining: "My son just played, oh my god. I felt it in my bones, and my heart, and my lungs and my a--, and my throat and — I’m scared!!!"
Britney quickly followed up with a separate video of the teenager impressively playing the piano, as the mom-of-two — who also shares son Sean Preston Federline, 19, with her ex-husband — panned from a framed photo of her and Jayden to him tearing up the keys of the instrument in the flesh.
"WOW WOW WOW !!!" the "Gimme More" singer wrote alongside the second upload of Jayden, who was dressed in a white T-shirt, black pants and black beanie.
Jayden spending time with his mom in California comes less than three months after he visited Britney for the holidays at the end of last year.
"Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!" she captioned a post at the time of herself and Jayden.
While Sean didn't make the trip from Hawaii, where the boys live with their dad and stepmom Victoria Prince, he reportedly spoke to Britney on the phone and was planning to see his mother in the near future, sources claimed.
"Britney is on cloud nine right now, for years Christmas has been more of a sad reminder of the sorry state of her relationship with her kids, so to be able to spend it with Jayden is more than a relief," an insider spilled back in January. "She would have loved to have had Sean join them too but they did at least video call with him and he’s promised to visit soon, so Britney is taking that as a win."
The pop icon became estranged from her two children during her 13-year abusive conservatorship — which lasted from February 2008 until November 2021.
When she was forced under her father Jamie Spears' control almost two decades ago, Sean was 2 years old and his younger brother was only 1.