Britney Spears Would Have a 'Hard' Time Making a Music Comeback Amid Concerning Social Media Activity, Source Claims: 'She Needs Some Serious Professional Help'

Looks like we won’t be getting Britney Spears’ tenth studio album. After a series of concerning social media posts, a source weighed in on whether they believed the pop star, 43, could reenter the music industry amid mental health concerns for the blonde beauty.

“Britney is now far more of a cultural icon of the 2000s than a singer — and I fear that the industry has changed so completely it will be hard to make a true comeback,” the insider spilled. The confidante noted Spears’ Instagram activity has sparked fears the mother-of-two is struggling gravely.

“Everyone worries about her, people love her. A lot went on behind the scenes that the people with good intentions, who were trying to release her from her conservatorship, weren’t aware of — and I think it’s obvious she needs some serious professional help,” they stated. Another insider echoed the source’s sentiment, saying Spears’ erratic behavior “makes me sad. Everyone is rooting for her.”

As OK! previously reported, the concern for Spears came after she uploaded some videos to social media in honor of her 43rd birthday. In one clip, the “Toxic” singer said, “It’s my birthday, I’m not turning 42; I’m turning 5 this year, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow.”

After boarding a plane to Mexico with pals to celebrate the milestone, Spears shared another message regarding the paparazzi. “It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing, like, a white Jason mask, and it doesn’t even look like me,” she said of the paps photos, referencing how she appeared pale in the snaps.

“They’ve always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me to be in some of it. I know I’m not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico,” Spears added. Despite Spears’ claim, a friend of the artist confirmed, “Britney didn’t actually move to Mexico … she was just having fun and being silly.”

The confidante is not the only one to tell fans they should take everything Spears says with a grain of salt, as Mark Vincent Kaplan, a lawyer for the blonde beauty’s ex Kevin Federline, recently made remarks about her behavior.

“I think we’ve all learned that, when it comes to Britney’s decisions, it’s very fluid for her,” he said. “I don’t think you can put too much weight into it until you can see, after the fact, what’s occurred.